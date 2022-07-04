Who is Chase McNary? The Bachelorette alum’s relationship timeline explored as he proposed to long-time girlfriend Ellie White

The Bachelorette’s Chase McNary proposed to his girlfriend Ellie White on Saturday, July 2. Chase posted two photos and a video of the proposal on his Instagram profile. Tagging his now fiance, Ellie, he captioned the post,

“It was always you.”

In an interview with E! News, Chase said:

“I knew from the start that she was the one I wanted to be in my life forever.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in May 2020. Chase has previously sought to find love on dating reality shows like The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and Ex on the Beach.

All about The Bachelorette alum Chase McNary’s romance history

Chase made his first reality TV show appearance with The Bachelorette Season 12 competing for Jojo Fletcher’s affection. In an answer to what marriage meant to him, Chase had responded:

“One girl, one commitment – for the rest of forever. Your best friend.”

Although Chase was dumped quite unceremoniously after declaring his love for Jojo on the ABC show, he won the audience’s sympathies. After inviting Chase to join her in the Fantasy Suite, Jojo dumped him when he confessed his love for her.

Chase, who placed third on The Bachelorette, was predictably heartbroken and shocked by his exit and spoke about it later in various interviews. He told ABC news:

“I think at that moment I was ultimately just in so much shock and despair and confusion. Because the whole day prior to that and the whole hometown prior to that went so well that why would it go so wrong?”

According to reports, Chase was set to return as The Bachelor on Season 21 which didn’t work out at the last moment before Nick Viall took over.

Chase told Us Weekly:

“I talked to my family, friends, about being the Bachelor. It was the Monday before they announced it that they told me I wasn’t the Bachelor. So I found out with the rest of the world that it was Nick.”

Subsequently, the Colorado native was supposed to be a part of The Bachelor: Winter Games, but he gave that up to make a move to MTV. Chase then appeared on the MTV show Ex on the Beach with ex Skyler Mikkelson. The Bachelorette alum was portrayed as a player on the show and didn’t like how he came across.

Chase made a comeback on ABC with Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and was paired with Angela Amezcua, although that too was short-lived. The reality show star has also publicly stated that he dated former TV presenter Tomi Lahren for a brief period.

Having been unlucky in love, the 33-year-old decided to move away from the world of reality TV, posting on Instagram in March 2020:

“Now that I can stop trying to manufacture a reality tv persona, my goal is to show up on social media more normal, more real and more honest than ever before!”

He turned his attention towards being a “project manager/estimator renovating the exteriors of multifamily/apartment and commercial buildings.”

Chase announced his relationship with now fiance Ellie via an Instagram post in May 2020 where he was seen asking her to be his girlfriend. The couple have been posting pictures together ever since.

Chris proposed to the hat designer while on a romantic picnic at the base of the Rocky Mountains outside of Breckenridge on Saturday.

Speaking about his engagement, Chase McNary told E! News:

“Ellie has nothing but love inside her soul for all of her friends, family and life and I still haven't found a single person that can say a negative thing about her.”

Bachelor Nation stars including Becca Tilley, Amanda Stanton, Wells Adams and Chris Soules were quick to congratulate the couple post their announcement.

