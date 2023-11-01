How many kids did Tyler Christopher have? Children's names explored as General Hospital star dies aged 50

Actor Tyler Christopher passed away on October 31, 2023, at the age of 50. Christopher was popular for his performance as Nikolas Cassadine and his doppelganger Connor Bishop in the longest-running soap opera, General Hospital. He was featured in various other films and TV shows over the years.

He was married to auto racing pit reporter Brienne Pedigo from 2008 to 2021 and they were parents to two children. The duo's first child was born in 2009 and they had their second child in 2015.

Christopher does not have any other kids.

Tyler's death was announced by Maurice Benard, his co-star on General Hospital. Maurice posted two pictures on his Instagram page and wrote that Christopher died in his apartment in San Diego after suffering a cardiac arrest. The post continued:

"Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol."

Apart from General Hospital, Tyler Christopher was also known for his appearances in The Lying Game and Days of Our Lives.

Tyler Christopher is survived by a son and a daughter

Tyler tied the knot with Brienne Pedigo in 2008 after getting engaged in 2006. Before Brienne, he was romantically linked to Eva Longoria, Vanessa Marcil, and Natalia Livingston.

He and Longoria were married from 2002 to 2004.

People magazine stated that Tyler and Brienne were expecting their first child in April 2009. They welcomed a son, Greysun James, on October 3, 2009. James has reportedly started pursuing a career in the same field as his father and has been featured in the play, Matilda The Musical.

On May 3, 2015, Tyler and Brienne had another child named Boheme. Boheme is aiming to build a career as a dancer, as per People magazine. She has also appeared on stage in a production of The Nutcracker.

Tyler Christopher frequently shared a lot of pictures and videos of his two children. He posted birthday tributes for them every year and even expressed his joy at being a father last year through Instagram. He wrote at the time:

"Never again will I take for granted spending time with my children doing all the little things that never before seemed monumental but are now everything to me. There are no words to express my gratitude for our after school dinner where they told me about their day."

Tyler Christopher was known for his flawless performances on screen

Tyler Christopher started appearing as Nikolas Cassadine in General Hospital in 1996. He appeared in the show until 1999 and returned to the series in 2003. The character of Cassadine was later removed from the show and he portrayed Cassadine's doppelganger Connor Bishop until 2016.

He was featured in two episodes of The Pretender and continued to appear on shows like Angel, Days of Our Lives, Special Unit 2, and more. He was a recipient of multiple accolades like the Soap Opera Digest Award and Daytime Emmy Award.