How many siblings does Kathy Griffin have? Comedian slams Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis over Danny Masterson support

American comedian Kathy Griffin slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for supporting disgraced actor Danny Masterson. The former That 70s Show stars were among the 50 people who wrote letters in support of Masterson vouching for his “exceptional character.” On September 7, Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in jail for r*ping two women 20 years ago.

Two days later, court reporter Meghann Cuniff made Kunis and Kutcher's letters public, and the duo has been facing backlash ever since, with many including Christina Ricci calling them out. On September 10, Kathy Griffin took to her TikTok handle to share the harrowing story of her own late brother, Ken who “was a p*dophile.”

The 62-year-old "weighed in" on the situation and detailed how she tried to turn her brother in.

“The notion that this guy was also convicted of drugging these women … that is such serious stuff that I don’t really care that when they were working on That ’70s Show he was like a good guy to work with."

Directly taking a dig at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Kathy Griffin said:

“I wrote about it in my first book, and it was a horrible horrible thing, and I tried to get him caught. Now this was my brother, so I don’t want to hear about Ashton and Mila and Giovanni Ribisi and people that feel that they had to stick up for Danny Masterson because he was their ‘bro’ he was their ‘buddy’ – this was my own brother.”

Kathy Griffin revealed that her brother's victims confessed his act to her

Kathy Griffin, who has four siblings including alleged perpetrator Ken Griffin, went into detail about how she got to know about her brother's crimes.

“And two of his girlfriends confessed to me; he also physically abused them very violently. I called the [Los Angeles Police Department] about it twice because my brother was the super of a building, and that’s how he gained access to his victims. So he had keys to all of the units, and he allegedly – because he never went to prison for it."

She said that Ken went to prison for allegedly molesting a boy and a girl since "most p*dophiles don’t care about gender.”

"And when I called LAPD they actually said, ‘We can only go and even do a door knock, like ask one of the victims about this, if your brother personally walks into the station and confesses or if one of the kids confesses and goes to authorities.’ And both times, I said, ‘You think a 10-year-old is going to walk into the precinct on Bronson or whatever and ask for help?’ It doesn’t work that way in this crime. And so nothing happened.”

Griffin said she had been "shunned" by her family for trying to report her brother's deeds to the police. She continued by describing the difficulty of obtaining a conviction in a r*pe trial, characterizing it as "almost impossible."

“Most prosecutors – well, all prosecutors – will not even bring the case to trial unless there’s an incredible amount of evidence because it turns into a ‘he said, she said’ and historically, juries are very trepidatious, to say the least, of convicting a guy about SA [sexual assault] because there’s still a lot of stigma about whether the woman asked for it, etc."

In conclusion, Kathy Griffin said she feels bad since she could not do anything about her late brother and felt "helpless."

"The point is: blood was not thicker than water in my case. And if you know that somebody is committing SA, you should do something if you can. My god at least try.”

As of writing, Kutcher and Kunis have not responded to Kathy Griffin's video for them.