"There's 2 of them": Picture of Ice Spice allegedly with her sister leaves netizens stunned

A photo featuring American rapper Ice Spice and her supposed sister, sporting matching bright orange hair, has become popular on the internet. Several accounts on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) shared the photo, leaving the internet stunned.

Although there isn’t much information on the Bronx rapper’s siblings, including their names and ages, it has been revealed that Ice is the oldest of her four siblings. The rapper has kept her personal life private and hasn’t yet posted any photos with her family members.

The claim made in the viral photo is probably only based on the fact that they both have similar hair colors. There has been no concrete evidence that the woman next to Ice in the photo is her real sister. It is also uncertain whether the photo is real or photoshopped since these days, a growing number of doctored photos are circulated on the internet, confusing netizens.

Despite any confirmation of the woman being Ice Spice's real sister, netizens flocked to social media comments to express their awe and other reactions. One X user, @jotmanjotman, commented on a post by Daily Loud containing the viral image and exclaimed at the fact that there are two of them.

Internet reacts to the alleged picture of the Bronx rapper and her sister. (Image via Twitter/@DailyLoud)

Netizens are amused as an alleged picture of Ice Spice with her sister goes viral

The internet has shown quite an interest in the 23-year-old rapper ever since her rise to fame. From her 2023 Met Gala appearance to her collaboration with big names in the pop industry like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj — netizens have always been keen about getting to know even the bits and pieces of news about Ice Spice.

So, it is no surprise that they were quite enthusiastic to find out about her alleged sister, who, according to them, is as beautiful as the rapper. While the name of Ice’s alleged sister is not known yet, some tried to make wild and humorous guesses as they tried to come up with names matching Ice Spice.

In May 2023, another picture of Ice Spice went viral where people claimed to have spotted her next to her mother. The woman bore a striking resemblance with Ice’s features, convincing more netizens that she was the rapper’s real mother. However, the viral image was not confirmed by Ice Spice.