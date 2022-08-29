How old is Sheri Easterling? Internet reacts with hilarious memes as Yung Gravy kisses Addison Rae's mother at 2022 VMAs

Betty singer Yung Gravy shocked the internet after appearing at the MTV Video Music Awards with Addison Rae’s mother Sheri Easterling.

The duo appeared together on the red carpet and kissed each other after the singer’s pre-show performance. The relationship came as a surprise to netizens, with many speculating that it stemmed from the rapper’s feud with Easterling’s estranged husband Monty Lopez.

Yung Gravy and Easterling appeared at the Sunday event wearing color-coordinated ensembles. Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Hauri, sported a black suit with a light purple shirt and his 42-year-old date wore a lavender mini dress with metallic purple heels.

Matthew Hauri and Sheri Easterling at the 2022 VMAs (Image via Getty Images)

In an interview with Page Six, Yung Gravy explained that he “hit on her first” and that he “thought she was fine.” Reportedly, the two met online and Facetimed each other a couple of times before meeting in person.

Sharing more details about their budding romance, the 26-year-old singer said:

“She’s like a Southern belle and I’m a Northern boy so it felt really cute and wholesome.”

Netizens react to Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy appearing together at the VMAs

Internet users were dumbfounded to see the Gravy Train singer bring Sheri Easterling to the VMA’s as his date.

Yung Gravy flirted with the mother-of-three on an episode of Jeff FM podcast, the BFFs podcast and numerous social media posts. However, the two never indicated that they were dating each other.

Although Sheri Easterling has hinted at being separated from Monty Lopez, she never expressed publicly that she was in search of new love. Hence, her appearance with the rapper came as a surprise to many.

While some expressed surprise at Addison Rae's mom dating the young rapper, others shared memes about his comments about Easterling.

Yung Gravy and Monty Lopez feud explained

In July, videos of Monty Lopez flirting with young women surfaced online. Following that, a 25-year-old Instagram influencer Renée Ash also revealed in an exclusive interview with Page Six that she was having an affair with Addison Rae’s father.

As reports of the same flooded the internet, the TikTok sensation and her mother, Easterling, unfollowed the 46-year-old Lopez on Instagram.

After seeing Gravy and Sheri Easterling’s flirtatious online interactions, Lopez posted a strange video on TikTok, challenging the musician to a boxing match. In one of Lopez’s videos, he flexed his muscles as he turned red and went on to say, “Run white boy, run.”

On August 11, Gravy declined to participate in the fight and said in a video:

“I’m a grown man. I’m not gonna fight you over TikTok drama. You’ve got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family.”

The rapper also confirmed with Page Six recently, claiming that “nothing” was going to happen.

