"The whole family is fine": Pictures of Ice Spice's mum go viral, leaving the internet in awe

American rapper Ice Spice’s mother is taking over Twitter since May 11, 2023. Several pictures of the 23-year-old rapper’s mom have gone viral on social media, leaving the internet in awe. Ice is usually the head-turner on the internet, be it her recent Met Gala appearance or sparking dating rumors with NBA star Jordan Poole.

𝓘𝓷𝓭𝓲𝔂𝓪𝓱♡ @Indismooch Ice spice and her mom Ice spice and her mom💗 https://t.co/amPYziwftW

However, her mother seems to have taken over the role recently. Since pictures of the Ice’s mom have gone viral, netizens have not tried to be remotely subtle about their admiration. Many talked about how the apple did not fall far from the tree, referring to the beauty of the mother-daughter duo.

Although the name of her mother is not yet known, the rapper was conceived when her mother was 17. Ice’s mom is of Dominican descent, while her father is African-American and used to be an underground rapper. However, her parents divorced when she was two years old.

The viral photos were shared by several Twitter accounts. Daily Loud's post received over 15 million views. One user @Hxtspot wrote that Ice's entire family was fine-looking.

The internet cannot get over Ice Spice's mom's beauty

Twitter users have been going wild over Ice’s mother’s good looks. The source of these pictures is unclear, and the singer has also not confirmed if the woman in these viral photos is actually her mother. Netizens have assumed the woman to be her mother since in some of the pictures where the pair posed together, they looked very much alike.

Three pictures of Ice’s alleged mother are spreading like wildfire on social media. One of them shows the woman donning a brown top and tight skinny jeans, whilst another sees her in a bright blue bikini on a beach. In the third picture where the woman posed next to Ice Spice, she sported a bright blonde hair with brunette routes.

sav ✰ @nvmsavien ice spice bad n all but her MOM THO🤤🤤🤤 ice spice bad n all but her MOM THO🤤🤤🤤

Og🦉 @Lechiboroni @DailyLoud Ok so the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree huh 🤔 @DailyLoud Ok so the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree huh 🤔

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @DailyLoud I’m not the step dad I’m the dad that stepped up @DailyLoud I’m not the step dad I’m the dad that stepped up

Emmy @Emmmyalluu @DailyLoud Nah that has to be her sister @DailyLoud Nah that has to be her sister

Ice Spice speaks fondly of her parents

In an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music from February 2023, Ice Spice spoke about how fast her career developed. She said that she plans to continue to be a prominent name in the industry.

The rapper spoke about her parents and her experience of growing up in The Bronx, New York, which also influenced her music. When Ebro asked her what her parents would say about her revealing album artwork, Ice responded:

“Mom’s a baddie, so she know what it is.”

Though she said that her father would have a different reaction since she is his little girl, Ice spoke with evident affection for both her parents.

The young rapper is currently killing it in the music scene. She has recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on the track Princess Diana from her debut album Like..?, which was released in January this year.

Ice Spice was recently rumored to be seeing Jordan Poole, who plays for Golden State Warriors. The dating speculations have cropped up over the past few weeks. Several fans have alleged that Poole seems to perform his best during a game when there are pretty women in the audience.

It was also suggested that Ice and Poole had a date worth $500,00, where the NBA player allegedly gifted the rapper a Maybach truck worth an estimated $171,000. The rumors were further aggravated by Ice’s appearance at a GSW match. However, none of the two has confirmed these speculations.

