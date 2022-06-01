How many siblings does Teyana Taylor have? Singer mourns death of brother Fleeroy PC Mason 

Singer Teyana Taylor’s brother Fleeroy PC Mason has passed away. The Lose Each Other singer took to social media to share the unfortunate news. As soon as the musician shared the announcement, many flooded Instagram to pay their respects and condolences. The Teal Mango reported that Fleeroy Pretty Crime was in his twenties at the time of his passing.

Teyana Taylor shared the news of his passing on Instagram on the morning of June 1. Adding a carousel of pictures, she captioned the post:

“I can’t, I am broken. A piece of me is gone that I will never get back in the flesh. I am not okay.”

The artist did not reveal the reason behind his passing. However, on February 25, Fleeroy said in a Facebook post, “F**k cancer.” Fleeroy is the singer’s half-brother, and they share the same father. Teyana Taylor’s mother also posted a tribute to Fleeroy in which she called him her extended son. She wrote:

“I don’t even have the words right now. Just heartbroken. Fly High my extended son. I love you always & forever May you Sleep in Heavenly Peace.”

Taylor called Fleeroy “Ray-Ray.” Sources claim he was a graphic and web designer who worked in brand development and product placement. He was reportedly from Harlem. Prior to that, he had worked as a salesperson and cashier at Laila Rowe.

Fleeroy PC’s Instagram handle is @perrycrime333 which has 3.1k posts. However, he had not uploaded on the platform since July 2021.

Who are Teyana Taylor’s parents?

The 31-year-old was born on December 10, 1990, to Tito Smith and Nikki Taylor. Taylor is reportedly a “major figure in the fashion industry." After becoming a reputable figure in Hollywood, she went on to become Teyana’s manager and founded the Taylormade Management Group, Inc. and Taylormade Enterprises as well.

In an interview with Vice, Teyana shared how her mother influenced her music taste as a kid. She said:

“My mom would play all these records, the greatest hits of the 90s, 80s, and 70s. And while the kids would play, I would literally have my ear against the wall just singing all the songs.”

Not much is known about her biological father Tito. He is believed to be a musician.

The Junie James singer has revealed that she is not her mother’s only child as her father has two sons, one who is a year older than her and the other a year younger than her. Teyana also has a sister who is six to seven years younger than her. Sources claim that her father had another child in 2010. However, information about the same has not been made public.

Teyana Taylor is married to husband Iman Shumpert. They formed their own close-knit family in 2015 after the birth of their daughter Junie. They went on to have their second daughter Rue Rose in September 2020.

Speaking about her parenting, Teyana has said in the past:

“I take a little bit of everything from my mom. I be stealing all her little mom things. There’s no such thing as being a perfect mom. I think as a new mom, we get caught up in thinking that we’re doing everything wrong. And it’s like, no wrong or right way, you know? So just to not overthink it and, you know, always do the best that you can do and not put too much pressure on yourself.”

Details of Fleeroy PC’s passing had not been made available at the time of writing this article.

