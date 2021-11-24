Who is Iman Shumpert's wife? Taking a look into the life of Dancing With The Stars' latest winner's real-life partner

Iman Shumpert's wife Teyana Taylor was instrumental in him becoming the first former NBA player to win ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

Shumpert set social media ablaze and made headlines after mesmerizing the audience with his moves. He earned two perfect scores to win season 30 of the contest along with his partner, dancer Daniella Karagach. He was as energetic off the court as he was on it.

Who is Teyana Taylor?

Teyana Taylor is a successful singer/songwriter, actress, dancer and rap artist. Taylor married Iman Shumpert in 2016 and the two have had two kids together since their marriage.

Taylor made an early start to her career as a choreographer for Beyonce's 'Ring The Alarm' video at the age of 15. She was later signed to Pharrell Williams' Star Trek Entertainment, which came under Interscope records. She made her television debut in 2007 when she appeared on MTV's "My Super Sweet Sixteen," and ever since then there has been no looking back for Teyana as she went from strength to strength.

She has appeared in numerous films and shows such as Stomp The Yard and House of Glam, however, she is known more for her career in music than her acting skills.Teyana has had a successful music career ever since she released her first single "Google Me" in February 2008, which peaked at number 90 on the Billboard charts.

Taylor has also been smart with her investments and has amassed a sizable amount of wealth. According to celebritynetworth.com her net worth is close to $ 5 million. She's also invested in a 5,700 square foot home in Studio City, Los Angeles, worth $ 3 million along with her husband Iman Shumpert which they have now listed at $ 3.695 million.

She has always been vocally supportive of her husband and has been seen at his side during his best moments. Teyana Taylor recently took to Instagram to show Shumpert some love after him winning Dancing with the Stars. Here's what she said:

"THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW 🥺🥺🥺 congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach i am proud but NOT shocked!!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that shit every week & most importantly foot working that m**** f*****g mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD! Congrats guys!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 thank you @dancingabc & all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDDDDDDD every single week!!! You are appreciated 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Teyana announced her retirement from music in 2020 via her Instagram page after feeling under-appreciated and overlooked. However, her multiple business ventures and various other talents are sure to keep her occupied and allow her the space and freedom to continue shining.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar