How many times was Anna Shay married? All about her son as Bling Empire star dies aged 62

Popular television personality Anna Shay passed away on June 5, 2023, at the age of 62. She was known for her appearances in the wildly popular Netflix show, Bling Empire. Shay tied the knot four times, but the identities of her ex-husbands remain unknown. During her appearance on Bling Empire, she revealed that her marriages did not go through any problems, indicating that the separations were amicable.

The official statement shared with USA Today by her family states that Shay died from a stroke. The statement continued:

"Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Shay's co-star Kevin Kreider also expressed grief on Instagram, where he posted a video and wrote that life is unexpected.

Anna Shay was the mother of a son named Kenny Kemp

Although Anna Shay was married four times, she kept her ex-husbands' identities strictly private. However, it is known that she was the mother of a son named Kenny Kemp. The 28-year-old is reportedly a cannabis enthusiast.

He was featured in the first season of Bling Empire with his mother but was not a regular cast member. Buzzfeed News states that he has a huge collection of glass pipes for smoking weed, along with pendants, marbles, and tubes with psychedelic swirls, creatures, skulls, and references to Nintendo characters.

Kemp used to keep his supply inside a vault - which was previously a wine cellar - at his mother's residence. He organized a party for his guests in 2015, where they could try hash oil in glass pipes reported to be worth thousands of dollars. Addressing that he is not employed in the weed industry, Kemp said:

"The demographic that does buy [glass] usually has money that's not the cleanest. How are you not gonna spend a lot of money on [glass], when you have so much [cash]? Like how are you going to wash it out?"

Anna Shay gained recognition for her appearances in Bling Empire

Shay became an important part of the Netflix reality series, Bling Empire, which premiered in 2021. On the show, a Singaporean property agent named Kane Lim revealed that Anna Shay is half-Japanese and half-Russian.

Lim claimed that Anna earned a lot from "weapons," but Shay denied the same, and while speaking to PEOPLE, she said:

"I asked him, 'Why did you say my dad was in arms?' He goes, 'I don't know.' He thought he knew, but maybe he didn't know and was just guessing."

In another interview with PEOPLE, Anna Shay said that she never expected to become so successful due to Bling Empire. She expressed that she feels shy in front of the camera and did not bring any changes in her personality despite knowing that she was in a reality series.

The last two seasons of Bling Empire premiered in 2022. The show received positive reviews from critics and audiences and it also led to a spin-off, titled Bling Empire: New York, which premiered in January this year.

