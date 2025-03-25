How many times has Bobby Flay been married? All about Brooke Williamson in wake of new romance reports 

American celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay is dating reality TV personality Brooke Williamson, People Magazine reported. A source close to the couple confirmed the news and told the outlet the couple had been friends for a while and had recently begun their romance.

The insider further shared that Williamson’s divorce last year offered them shared experiences, as Flay was himself a divorcee, adding that love blossomed over the previous few weeks.

Bobby Flay, 60, and Brooke Williamson, 46, met on the sets of his reality TV series, Bobby’s Triple Threat, in 2022. However, it wasn’t until her separation from ex-husband Nick Roberts in 2023 and divorce in early 2024 that the pair reportedly got together, according to People Magazine. While Brooke Williamson has been married once, Bobby Flay has been married thrice, with Debra Ponzek, Kate Connelly, and Stephanie March, respectively.

The publication further reported that Brooke was honored at the No Kid Hungry dinner in Los Angeles on March 17, for which Flay reportedly flew to the city to surprise his new girlfriend. Later, Williamson took to Instagram and posted several pictures from the event calling it the “best night ever.”

The event, which had the theme “Restoring Hope: Feeding Kids in the Wake of the LA Wildfires,” also honored actor Jeff Bridges.

All you need to know about Brooke Williamson amid her Bobby Flay dating reports

Brooke Williamson is also a chef and restaurateur like her boyfriend, Bobby Flay, according to her website bio. She has appeared on several food-based and cooking reality shows such as Bobby’s Triple Threat and Top Chef. She won the 14th season of the latter while she also competed in season 10. The Southern Californian now works for Food Network.

Williamson is also a cookbook author who has penned Sun-kissed Cooking: Vegetables Front and Center and owns multiple Los Angeles-based restaurants with her former husband. Some of these include Amuse Café, Beechwood, and Playa Provisions.

Her philanthropic ventures include No Kid Hungry and World Central Kitchen. She won the first-ever Tournament of Champions cooking reality show in 2020. Her other TV appearances include Knife Fight, Top Chef Duels, and Guy’s Grocery Games.

Williamson also served as a judge on BBQ Brawl, 24 in 24, and Chopped, and was a host-mentor on MTV’s House of Food. She has cooked at Michael’s in Santa Monica, Daniel in New York City, and the James Beard Foundation House. Williamson was the executive chef at Zax and Boxer.

Brooke began her culinary career at 17 and attended the Epicurean Institute of Los Angeles, followed by the Culinary Institute of America. She graduated from Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences. She previously married sous chef and business partner Nick Roberts in 2007 and got divorced last year. The former couple share a 17-year-old son, Hudson.

More about Bobby Flay’s relationship history

Bobby Flay met chef Debra Ponzek in June 1990, and they tied the knot in May 1993. The duo divorced two years later. In 1995, he married his second wife, Kate Connelly, and they were together until they split in 1998. They share a daughter, Sophie Flay, born in 1996.

In February 2025, the four-time Daytime Emmy winner married Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress Stephanie March after dating for four years. Their marriage lasted for a decade. They publicly divorced in mid-2015, and infidelity allegations emerged at the time.

Before Brooke Williamson, Bobby Flay was rumored to be dating Canadian TV actress Helene Yorke between early 2016 to 2019, and later writer, editor, and ex-model, Christina Perez. He and Perez were together for over three years until their split in June 2024, as per People Magazine.

In the wake of the breakup, Bobby shared his views about finding a new romance and whether marriage was still on the table during his appearance on the podcast, Let’s Be Honest, in October 2024.

When the host, Kristin Cavallari, asked whether marriage was “off the table?” Flay replied:

“If you asked me today, I’d say probably, yes. I don’t know. For me, it hasn’t been the best situation. That said, I don’t feel like I need to do it again. I have an amazing daughter who is 28 years old. I’m not having any more kids as far as I know."

At the time, he also admitted to being open to love even though he wasn’t looking forward to tying the knot, again.

"I would be interested in a life partner for sure. But I don’t think it necessarily needs the documentation," continued, noting that things often changed after saying “I do.”

Bobby Flay added:

"Once you sign a document that says, 'You are now together,' there’s something that changes. When you try to explain that to people who have never been married, they don’t know what you’re talking about. They’re like, 'What’s the difference?' And I'm like, well, there is a difference, but I can’t really put my finger on it."

The same Kristina Cavallari famously turned him down after he slid into her DMs, as per Daily Mail. January Jones and Chelsea Handler were other women linked to the Iron Man America star.

Bobby Flay’s reality show Bobby's Triple Threat, co-starring Brooke Williamson, has been filmed for season 4 and is set to appear on Food Network later this year.

