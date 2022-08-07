How many times has Fred Durst been married? All about his wives as Limp Bizkit frontman ties the knot with Arles Durst

American rapper Fred Durst has tied the knot for the fourth time in Los Angeles, California.

As per marriage documents obtained by TMZ, the 51-year-old married his wife Arles Durst in a Los Angeles county, however, the wedding date is not yet known.

The marriage certificate is confidential, as is the norm in Los Angeles, especially for famous personalities, but the outlet reports that the County Clerk revealed information that a marriage certificate has been filed.

Arles and Fred had been seeing each other for several months before exchanging "I do's." In May 2022, his nu-metal band Limp Bizkit did a show in Pennsylvania when Durst danced with her to their song Careless Whisper, before the band performed their most famous song, Nookie.

Fred Durst had been married thrice before ending up with Arles

Fred Durst tied the knot three times before exchanging his vows with Arles. He was first married to Rachel Tergesen in 1990.

The duo dated for two years before tying the knot and welcomed their first and only child, a daughter named Adriana, the same year. However, the two got divorced in 1993 after three years of being together.

Fred Durst also became a father to his first child and second overall, with then-girlfriend Jennifer Thayer in 2001. The duo became parents to a son named Dallas.

In 2003, Durst stated that he had a brief romantic encounter with Britney Spears as well, which the latter has denied. While speaking to MTV News about the same in 2009, he said:

“I just guess at the time it was taboo for a guy like me to be associated with a gal like her. It just became a fiasco of madness. [But] I always stay true to my heart and true to everything I did and my intentions, and I am in no way a liar.”

He was also engaged twice, once to Leyla Bearman in 2005 and then to Krista Salvatore in 2006.

The rocker then tied the knot with Ester Nazarov in 2009. However, their romance and marriage were short lived and they separated after three months of being together.

The Break Stuff singer then married Ukrainian make-up artist Kseniya Beryazina in 2012 at an estate in San Diego. They secretly tied the knot and kept their relationship and marriage under wraps.

In September 2018, news broke that Fred had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Fred Durst began his musical career in 1994 when he and his friends Sam Rivers, Wes Borland, and John Otto formed a rock band called Limp Bizkit in Jacksonville, Florida.

The band quickly gained prominence in the late 90s and 2000s, where every now and then, their songs would top the U.S. Billboard 200 charts.

Although the band separated in 2006, they re-united in 2009 and released a new studio album, Gold Cobra, in 2011, which held the 16th position on the Billboard charts.

