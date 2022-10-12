How many times has Kaley Cuoco been engaged? Big Bang Theory star to welcome first child with Tom Pelphrey

American actress Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey.

On October 11, 36-year-old The Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram handle, sharing a series of pictures where she and Pelphrey can be seen delighted to find out the news.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming [in] 2023. beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey!!!"

The happy parents-to-be posed for several pictures together. One photo shows Tom holding a onesie with "I love my daddy" written on it. Another shows the pair kissing each other and holding mugs with "papa bear" and "mama bear" inscribed over it.

The series also shows Kaley Cuoco showcasing at least four pregnancy tests and Tom cradling her growing belly.

Tom Pelphrey also shared similar photos on his Instagram handle and wrote:

"And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."

Kaley Cuoco's pregnancy news comes five months after she and Pelphrey made their relationship Instagram official in May 2022.

Kaley Cuoco vowed to never get married again

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's relationship came after the former survived two failed marriages and several romances.

The 36-year-old first tied the knot on 2013's New Year's Eve with former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting, after dating for several months. However, their romance was short lived and Cuoco filed for divorce 21 months later.

In an interview with Cosmopoliton in 2018, the Big Bang Theory star revealed that she had a sour experience with Sweeting, stating:

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again. My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault—that was his."

Dovebulletin.com @dovebulletin Kaley Cuoco & Ryan Sweeting Divorce: Prenup means she’ll get everything she wants http://t.co/1tNybU06jb Kaley Cuoco & Ryan Sweeting Divorce: Prenup means she’ll get everything she wants http://t.co/1tNybU06jb

Soon after her split from Sweeting, Cuoco began dating Karl Cook and the duo bonded over their mutual love for horses, dogs and equestrian competitions. Two months into dating, Cook got down on one knee and proposed to her on November 30, 2017, amidst the actress' friends, on her 32nd birthday.

While talking to Us Weekly in September 2017, Kaley gushed about her then-partner, saying:

“I couldn’t be happier. I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him.”

The duo had then tied the knot on June 30, 2018, at a ranch outside San Diego, California. However, Cuoco and Cook's marriage was not conventional, as they did not live together till 2019.

While talking to E! News, the actress had revealed:

“We are building our dream house. We are eventually going to be under the same roof forever. We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we are at a lot. We are not together every single day, and I think personally, it’s important. It works well for us.”

However, Cuoco filed for divorce in September 2021, after three years of marriage, announcing her separation and stating, "there is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

While speaking to Glamour Magazine in April 2022 for their cover issue, Kaley Cuoco confessed that she would never get married again, disclosing:

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

Since the beginning of her career, Kaley Cuoco has been linked to several A-listers, from Kevin Zegers to Henry Cavill, and even to her Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki.

Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey met each other at the premiere of Ozark. They were reportedly set up by their manager. Describing her first encounter with him to USA Today, Cuoco said:

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. We're ready to build a life together."

As of now, it is yet to be seen if Kaley Cuoco's pregnancy has changed her stance on marriage.

Poll : 0 votes