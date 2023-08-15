How many times has Zooey Deschanel been married? Relationships explored as '500 Days' star gets engaged to Jonathan Scott

American actress Zooey Deschanel has finally got engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Scott after four years of dating. The news was confirmed by People Magazine via a report published on August 14. As per the publication, Scott popped the big question on Sunday, August 13, during a family vacation to Scotland.

Moreover, Deschanel's two children - Elsie (8) and Charlie (6) - were part of the special moment. On August 15, the duo shared a joint Instagram post announcing the big news where Zooey Deschanel showed off her sparkler with clear, pink, and purple stones. In the picture, the duo can be seen posing in front of Scottish scenery and smiling at the camera.

Alongside smiling hearts and infinite emojis, the pair wrote, "Forever starts now!!!" Jonathan Scott proposing Deschanel in Scotland has been of great significance for him, as he has often incorporated his heritage in the milestones of his life.

However, this is not the first time that the duo has been engaged to someone. They were previously in long-term marriages with other partners before settling down with each other.

Zooey Deschanel has been married twice before ending up with Jonathan Scott

Before she began to date Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel was married twice. In 2009, the New Girl star tied the knot with singer Ben Gibbard, the vocalist and lead guitarist of the indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie. The wedding ceremony happened in Seattle.

The duo first crossed each other's paths in 2006 after they were introduced to each other by their mutual manager. However, just after two years of marriage, Zooey and Ben announced their separation in 2011.

In 2014, Zooey Deschanel started dating film producer Jacob Pechenik after they met each other on the set of Barry Levinson's Rock the Kasbah. In August of that year, they made their official red carpet debut at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards.

In January 2015, the duo got engaged and at the same time, announced that they were expecting their first child together. After walking down the aisle in June of that year, Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik welcomed their first child, a daughter named Elsie.

In 2017, they welcomed their second child, a son named Charlie, and expanded their family to four. However, after two years of welcoming their son, they announced their separation. A representative for the duo told People Magazine:

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation, we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners, and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

In September 2019, Zooey Deschanel and the Canadian star crossed each other's paths in September 2019 while appearing on an episode of Carpool Karaoke. Their romance came shortly after the Yes Man star split from Jacob.

A month later, they made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a double date picture with Drew Scott and Linda Phan.

Since then, their bond has grown even deeper, and the couple has celebrated a lot of significant romantic milestones along the road. Soon after making their red carpet debut as a couple, the Property Brothers star and The Happening actress enjoyed their first Thanksgiving together. A month later, the pair celebrated their New Year by each other's side.