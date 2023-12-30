How did Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn meet? Relationship explored as couple gear up to get married

Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn have started preparing for their wedding after getting engaged in 2019. In her latest interview with People magazine, Bello confirmed the same, saying that they would tie the knot in spring 2024, and everything has been finalized.

Bello and Crenn have never disclosed anything about how they first met. However, People magazine states that Crenn was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after they got romantically linked, and the cancer diagnosis also contributed to making their relationship stronger.

Speaking about her wedding, Maria stated that she and Dom are excited about it after struggling a lot throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the latter's battle with cancer. Maria continued by saying that she is happy to be able to spend her life with someone she loves. She addressed her love life and said,

"You get together [when you're young], you're crazy about each other, it's passionate, s*x. And suddenly by the time you're 50, you're like let's watch Netflix and chill and what's for dinner, honey?"

Maria Bello has been featured on multiple TV shows, including ER, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Suspect, Touch, and NCIS, alongside some films.

Maria Bello announced her engagement to Dominique Crenn back in February 2020

According to People magazine, Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn attended Elton John's annual Oscar party and revealed their engagement. The proposal reportedly happened during a vacation in Paris, and expressing her happiness at the same, Maria said,

"So this is sort of our fun time out in Hollywood for the first time. It was very surprising and meant to be, but about time. I've finally grown up enough to get married."

Dominique is a well-known chef and has been awarded four Michelin stars, per Mashed. She has been featured in the Netflix series Chef's Table and has previously worked at places like Jakarta's Intercontinental Hotel and California's Manhattan Country Club. She is the owner of a restaurant called Golden Poppy in Paris.

In 2020, Maria and Dominique appeared on the red carpet of An Unforgettable Evening Benefitting The Women's Cancer Research Fund and addressed Dominique's cancer diagnosis while speaking to People magazine. Crenn revealed at the time that Bello had not left her alone and continued,

"She's like I'm here and I'm going to be here for all the time during the time of this and she's been by my side. She's been there for us."

Following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the pair stayed in separate places, as per People magazine. Maria Bello shared a video through Instagram at the time, saying that she was in Los Angeles while Dominique Crenn was staying in San Francisco.

Bello stated that she and Crenn were trying to understand the situation of living far away from each other and described the entire thing as a "test period."

Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn have children from their previous relationships

Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn have recently revealed their wedding plans. However, the duo had their respective relationship histories before they started seeing each other.

Dominique is a mother of two daughters named Charlotte and Olivia from her previous relationship with Katherine Keon, as per Cinemaholic. In an interview with Shondaland, Dominique revealed that Keon looks after both children.

Bello also has a son named Jackson from her relationship with former partner Dan McDermott. Before her relationship with Crenn, Bello was romantically involved with Clare Munn for some time, and she reportedly dated a man named Elijah Allan-Blitz.