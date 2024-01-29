How did Married to Medicine star Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida meet? Relationship timeline explored

Married to Medicine, a Bravo reality TV show, features wealthy women living in Atlanta, and revolves around their lives linked to the medical community. Cast members for the new season include Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Lateasha Lunceford, Dr. Alicia Egolum, and Phaedra Parks.

During the show, Married to Medicine star Phaedra Parks' potential love interest was revealed. She confirmed this news on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, sharing that she is happy with the person she is dating:

"I haven’t been known for dating the smartest men, but he’s definitely super smart. He’s a cardiologist, he’s a sweetie pie."

Phaedra was previously married to her ex-husband Apollo Nida, back in 2009. The two, however, decided to part ways in 2017, and since then have been co-parenting their children Ayden Nida and Dylan Nida.

In a July 11, 2019 interview with DailyMail TV, Phaedra shared that she met Apollo in 1995, after he signaled her car to stop when she was driving on a highway in Atlanta.

How did Married to Medicine star Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida meet?

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star further explained the story of how she and her ex-husband met. Phaedra shared how, after meeting her, Apollo asked Phaedra to be his girlfriend. Apollo was determined to win her heart as he gave her company on her way home. Married to Medicine star Phaedra further explained:

"He saw me, flagged me down, we met, and he followed me home and walked up to my doorstep and said, 'Hey, I want you to be my girlfriend.' And so that's how we got together, Apollo was extremely nice, always very generous, just a really good guy."

Throughout their relationship, however, the two reportedly faced many problems, especially after Apollo had to go to prison for six years, as he was linked to a car theft scheme. In the early 2000s, their bond apparently gradually weakened and Phaedra Parks started reconsidering their on-and-off relationship.

After Apollo was released, the couple got back together again. According to Phaedra, she believed he had changed and had "matured a lot" during his time in prison. Her connection with Apollo had lasted more than a decade, which is why she was ready to give him another chance and wished to start a family of her own.

In the same interview, she opened up about how she felt and the reason behind getting back together with Apollo.

"I thought he was changed, I honestly did, he seemed like he had matured a lot. He was very focused on settling down and having a family, he was still very much in love with me and I thought he was still cute."

She further explained:

"I just knew we always had a true connection and had known each other for over a decade. I knew his family, he knew my entire family, and we had been around each other."

The Married to Medicine cast member, however, was disappointed when Apollo found himself entangled with the law once again. By that time, Phaedra and Apollo had married and had become parents. This was when Phaedra decided that she "was finished with that relationship."

Is the Married to Medicine star Phaedra on good terms with her ex-husband Apollo?

Apart from Married to Medicine, Phaedra Parks is also part of the hit reality series The Traitors. As of 2024, she has been divorced for more than six years, and her ex-husband has also remarried.

On the January 21, 2024 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Phaedra confirmed that she and Apollo are co-parenting and are now on good terms.

"Co-parenting is going great, We run into each other quite frequently."

To see more of Married to Medicine star Phaedra Parks, stream previously released episodes of Married to Medicine season 10 on Bravo TV. Make sure to watch the upcoming Married to Medicine episode 12, which is set to release on February 4, 2024.

