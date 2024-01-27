Married to Medicine season 10 episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Married to Medicine is a Bravo reality TV series that focuses on the lives of elite women who are a part of the medical community of Atlanta. The title gives viewers insight into the personal and professional lives of eight cast members, including Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb, Lateasha Lunceford, Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Alicia Egolum, and Phaedra Parks.

Season 10 of the show premiered on November 5, 2023, and episode 11 titled Not Phaedra’s Type is set to air on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on Bravo TV. The synopsis of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Damon hosts a medical mixer that Heavenly turns into a dating auction for Phaedra, but Phaedra's focus is on hosting a $70,000 birthday bash for her 13-year-old, Ayden; Simone announces that the couples' trip will be in Hilton Head."

What happened in Married to Medicine season 10, episode 10?

In Married to Medicine season 10, episode 10 viewers saw Dr Heavenly learning more about trans individuals after she met her new friend TS Madison. On the other hand, Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone discussed the use of a controversial weight loss drug called Semaglutide, also known as Ozempic.

The episode revolved around Rasheeda, a patient who faced complexities during her pregnancy. Cast member Dr. Simone shed light on abortion rights and the healthcare system in America.

One of the main highlights of episode 10 was when Dr. Alicia's husband Dr. Kema made controversial statements about women. He said that it was time for men to "take back control" and compared Nigerian women to American women, as he said:

“If your woman is not listening to you, it makes you look like a weak man."

Dr. Kema further stated that men "don't have a voice" and "everyone can't lead together."

What to expect from Married to Medicine season 10 episode 11?

The episode 11 preview and teasers gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming installment.

In episode 11 of Married to Medicine season 10, viewers will see more of their favorite couple, Dr. Heavenly and her husband Dr. Damon, as they will be hosting a dating auction. Simone will share her travel plans with the ladies and the episode will also focus on Phaedra's family.

While viewers wait for the new episode, they can binge-watch previous episodes of the title on Bravo TV, Peacock TV, and live-streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Youtube TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu. Moreover, fans can also subscribe to Direct TV packages to catch up with episodes that have already aired.

Individuals with a subscription to services such as Apple TV, NBC, or Prime Video can enjoy all 10 seasons of Married to Medicine.

Fans can follow Bravo TV's official Instagram account, and download the platform's app to stay updated with all the drama and receive notifications about new episodes.

Season 10 follows a weekly release schedule and fans can enjoy new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm on Bravo TV.

