How did Melissa Etheridge lose her son? All about her children as singer shares emotional tribute to David Crosby

American singer Melissa Etheridge paid a heartfelt tribute to David Crosby, who passed away after a "long sickness" at the age of 81.

On Friday, January 20, the 61-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share an old picture of herself with the late singer, where the duo can be seen jamming on a guitar. In the caption, she wrote:

"I am grieving the loss of my friend, and Bailey’s and Beckett’s biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan..."

David Crosby provided sperm for the I'm the Only One singer and her former partner Julie Cypher's kids, Bailey and Beckett. The latter passed away in 2020 due to opioid addiction.

All you need to know about Melissa Etheridge's kids

Melissa Etheridge is a proud mother of four children, Bailey, Beckett, Miller, and Johnnie Rose. As mentioned above, the now 61-year-old singer had two children, Bailey and Beckett, with her ex-partner Julie Cypher. Bailey, who is now 26, was born in 1997, three years before they broke up in 2000.

Both children were born via artificial insemination with a sperm donation from musician David Crosby. On May 14, 2020, Etheridge announced on her Twitter handle that her son, Beckett, had passed away from an opioid overdose. In the post, she wrote:

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”

Melissa Etheridge also opened up about her son's death to Rolling Stone in August 2020, stating:

"There were things out of my control, of course. And there came a time when I needed to really sit down with myself and say, 'I can't save him. I can't give up my life and go try to live his life for him.' And I had to come up against the possibility that he might die. But I had to be able to go on living."

After she broke up with Julie Cypher, Melissa went on to date actress Tammy Lynn Michaels. In 2006, Tammy gave birth to twins, Miller and Johnnie Rose. They were also conceived via artificial insemination by an anonymous donor.

While speaking to Parents in 2018, Melissa said her twins might have four half-siblings they had no clue about.

"But they gave me the opportunity to buy the rest of [the sperm donor] out. I was financially able to do that so that they wouldn't have 20-30 half-siblings. So he's off the market now. There are no more half-siblings. To me, it was a protection. We take this fearful sort of stance that they're going to want something from you."

Melissa Etheridge and Tammy broke up in 2010. Three years later, the Come to My Window singer was ordered to pay $13,000 per month in spousal support to Tammy and $10,000 per month for child support.

Poll : 0 votes