How much is an Astronomia Solar Planets Zodiac watch? Cost explored as GOT7' BamBam sports luxury piece at NBA game

GOT7’ BamBam has pulled off many different accessories over the years, but among them all, his eye-catching watch collection has been the talk of the town and attracts a lot of attention.

Among all the accessories he wears, watches are one of his favorite adornments that stand out. He has been spotted on various occasions wearing some of the most luxurious watches.

BamBam recently wore Jacob & Co.'s high-end Astronomia Solar Planets - Zodiac Watch at the NBA game show, which has been named the epitome of the 21st century accessories.

Jacob & Co.'s Astronomia Solar Planets - Zodiac Watch: Details, price and more

Jacob & Co.'s Astronomia Solar Planets - Zodiac Watch (Image via Jacob & Co. official website)

Jacob & Co.’s Astronomia Watch collection has displayed a unique take on craftsmanship. Labeled as the embodiment of the 21st century haute horlogerie, the collection showcases the brand’s watchmaking expertise and excellence.

The watch has been named as the world’s first accessory to achieve impressive engineering accomplishments, both in boldness and concept.

The closely-packed design displays planets made of precious stones and are fixed on a rotating platform of the Astronomia Solar caliber. The accessory makes for a magical, beautiful, artistic, highly refined and fully mechanical recreation of the existing solar system.

Serving as an extravagant backdrop for the sparkling planets is the aventurine skylayer disc that has been mounted on the watch and rotates counterclockwise, against the rotation of the three-arm movement platform.

The Jacob & Co. Astronomia Solar Planets- Zodiac Watch costs about 5,56,853,554 South Korean Won (approximately $453,037). The watch is a limited-edition accessory with only 101 pieces available worldwide.

GOT7' BamBam spotted wearing Jacon & Co.'s Astronomia Solar Watch at the NBA game show

On April 2, 2022, NBA team Golden State Warriors revealed that their global ambassador was none other than K-pop idol BamBam. The Thai rapper and singer was approached to perform during the team’s halftime show at the NBA game.

BamBam @BamBam1A Year of the Tiger

Surprise is coming



#BamBamxGSW #SlowMo

#BamBam_SlowMo Year of the TigerSurprise is coming 🐯Year of the Tiger🐯 Surprise is coming#BamBamxGSW #SlowMo #BamBam_SlowMo https://t.co/WK98mdC64v

Since the musician has been a long-time fan of the Golden State Warriors, he was honored to be named as their global ambassador. On April 7, 2022, with the Warriors leading against the Lakers, the K-pop singer put on a jaw-dropping performance for fans and debuted his new track Wheels Up.

While the game was going on, the idol sat in the front row and flaunted his chic outfits and gorgeous visuals along with his high-end, luxurious watch by Jacob & Co. Being one of a kind, the Astronomia Solar Watch has gained a lot of attention. Known for his fancy watch collection, BamBam made sure to flaunt his limited-edition watch as he closely followed the game.

Meanwhile, the singer also performed his previously released tracks Pandora and Ride or Die at the Chase Center. He has also become the first K-pop artist to perform at an NBA halftime game show. The latest achievement is a true testament to the global K-pop star's rising popularity.

Edited by Somava Das