How much does Bobbi Althoff make? Fortune explored in wake of Jemele Hill backlash over Offset interview

American media personality Bobbi Althoff faced backlash from sports journalist Jemele Hill after her interview with rapper Offset went viral. On September 25, Hill took to her X handle to express her displeasure with the 26-year-old personality's recent interaction with the Open It Up rapper. Resharing a video post uploaded by @notcapnamerica, Hill said that she does not find these types of interviews "particularly enjoyable or interesting."

She added that such interactions "sadly point out how real hip-hop journalism has been practically erased."

Screenshot of Jemele Hill's X post remarking on Bobbi Althoff's interview with Offset.

"Some of the media teams behind these artists aren’t interested in them sitting down with credible people who know how to tell stories and do quality interviews. Then they wonder why an artist’s real story goes untold, neglected or that artist is misunderstood."

In a clip that went viral online, Althoff can be seen interacting with the former Migos member at her The Really Good podcast when he asked about her line of work. To this, Bobbi replied with, "I interview people." When Offset asked her why she wanted to interview him, Althoff replied that she didn't and it was his team who approached her for a segment. Offset then replied:

"Don't cap, let's not cap about that. Flag on the play. Cap."

Bobbi then said:

"I honestly don't know how this came about, my team could have reached out to yours. I'm not gonna, I don't wanna make you look back."

When Offset said that he was not aware of who she was and initially thought his team was talking about Bobby Boucher, from the 1998 comedy film The Waterboy, Althoff said she too had to "Google" him because she had never heard of him.

"I had to go on TikTok, I couldn't even Google you. You're not there yet. But you'll be there. But you're on TikTok."

Bobbi Althoff's fortune explored

Born on July 31, 1997, Bobbi Althoff is a native of California. As per news outlet Celebrity Net Worth, the 26-year-old has a net worth of $4 million. In July 2023, Bobbi Althoff's big break came when she was invited to interview Drake for her podcast. The rapper has a huge fan base, so the program received millions of views and she went viral.

Following her conversation with Drake, Althoff joined the talent agency WME. Several of the top stars in the industry are also represented by the firm, including Bruno Mars, Addison Rae, and Adam Sandler. Over 11 million people have seen her episode with Drake on YouTube.

Jemele Hill isn't the only personality who has turned down Bobbi and other people like her. Elliott Wilson shared a since-deleted X post in July 2023 saying he didn't like how Drake was being asked on Althoff's The Really Good Podcast, Caleb Pressley's Barstool program, and Lil Yachty. He wrote:

"Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat. Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me.”

As of writing, Bobbi Althoff has not responded to Hill's criticism of her podcast interview with Offset.