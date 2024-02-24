How much is Bono from U2 worth in 2024? Fortune explored 

Bono is one of the greatest names in music. The Irish singer-songwriter has been the frontman for the renowned band U2 ever since their inception back in 1976. The musician has also been an advocate for social justice and human rights throughout his career.

Incidentally, it was a Live Aid concert in 1985 that propelled U2 to mass fame. Since then, Bono has been involved in active philanthropy and has been involved in various aid-related events to raise funds and awareness for charity.

U2 is currently at the last leg of their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere, titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere. An expansive catalog of music and numerous live performances have contributed to Bono becoming one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. Currently, his net worth stands at approximately $700 million, as per celebritynetworth.

Bono has enjoyed a massive career with the rock band U2 and is regarded as one of the greatest of all time. The singer-songwriter has won 22 Grammy Awards as a part of U2. The band is one of the highest-selling live performers in the world and that has contributed massively to his net worth over the years.

As per Forbes, he is the ninth richest musician in the world with an enormous net worth of $700 million. The rock band has an extensive discography featuring 15 studio albums, 84 singles, nine extended plays (EPs), and three compilation albums. The band has sold more than 175 million records across the globe, ranking them as the 22nd highest-selling music artist in the US.

The album sales by U2 have been a major contributor to his net worth. Additionally, the band avidly performs live which adds to their earnings as well. Their 2009-2011 tour titled the 360° Tour has set the record for being the highest-selling concert tour of all time, with an estimated total earnings of around $736 million.

His net worth comes not only from his career as a musician but also as a very successful businessman. He and U2 bandmate Edge renovated the famous Clarence Hotel in Dublin, turning it into a luxurious 5-star property. He also co-owns a fashion label titled EDUN that aims to bring positive change in Africa through fair trade.

One of his most profitable ventures is his private equity firm, Elevation Partners. Through the firm, he has previously been an investor in the Forbes media group (which includes the Forbes magazine among other assets). The equity firm also owned a 1.5 percent stake in Facebook (purchased for $210 million). The ownership resulted in a huge turnover of profits for the U2 frontman.

In 2016, he invested in and joined the board of directors of the "Rise Fund," a new $2 billion impact investment fund founded by the Texas Pacific Group. He is also on the board of directors for Zipline, an American company that manufactures and operates delivery drones.

Recently, former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters criticized Bono for his implicit support of Israel in the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict. In an October concert in Las Vegas, he paid tribute to lives lost at the attack during the Supernova festival in the country. Waters had some harsh words to say regarding Bono's support for the Zionist movement.