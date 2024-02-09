How much did it cost to make Anyone But You movie? Sydney Sweeney's movie budget and box office performance explored

The box office journey of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's rom-com sensation, Anyone But You, has been nothing short of staggering. The film, made on a modest budget of $25 million, has surpassed $152 million at the box office, despite receiving mixed reviews from film critics.

From its source of inspiration to its current status as a surprise hit, in this article, we explore the numbers behind the magic of this R-rated romantic comedy which was released by Sony Pictures Releasing in the United States on December 22, 2023.

Anyone But You was made on a budget of $25 million

The 2023 romantic comedy, Anyone But You, was crafted with meticulous attention to detail and a budget of approximately $25 million. The film brought together a talented cast led by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, with supporting roles filled by Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown, and Rachel Griffiths.

How much money did Anyone But You make? Box Office explored

(L-R) Bryan Brown, Sydney Sweeney, Will Gluck, and Joe Davidson (Image via Getty)

Since its release, Anyone But You has captivated audiences and critics alike, grossing over $152 million at the box office. Surpassing expectations, the rom-com's domestic success soared past the $50 million mark in its fourth weekend after release, accumulating $57.4 million after just four weeks in theaters.

Despite facing stiff competition, the film's steady performance and enthusiastic audience response have propelled it to become one of the few romantic comedies in recent years to achieve such commercial success.

Why is Anyone But You R-rated?

Anyone But You, an R-rated romantic comedy, ventures into adult territory with its candid portrayal of relationships and romance. Directed by Will Gluck and co-written with Ilana Wolpert, the film draws inspiration from William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, infusing the classic tale with contemporary humor and sensibility.

However, it's the film's language, s*xual content, and brief graphic nudity that warrant its R-rating, making it unsuitable for younger viewers. Despite its mature themes, Anyone But You strikes a delicate balance between comedy and romance, delivering a heartfelt and entertaining cinematic experience that resonates with audiences.

Plot overview

Boston University law student Bea encounters Goldman Sachs employee Ben while seeking a restroom key at a coffee shop. Despite an instant connection and a day spent together, their budding romance takes a turn when Bea overhears Ben insulting her to his friend Pete.

Six months later, their paths cross again as their respective sisters become engaged. Bea, having parted ways with her fiancé Jonathan and dropped out of law school, is dismayed to find herself on the same flight to Australia with Ben for the wedding.

Tensions rise between Bea and Ben, frustrating the wedding party. In an attempt to salvage the situation, the others scheme to bring Bea and Ben together.

Seeing through the plan, Bea strikes a deal with Ben to pretend they are a couple to make others jealous and stop interference from her parents.

Despite the rocky turn of events, Bea and Ben agree to pretend to reconcile for the wedding's sake. Ultimately, Bea and Ben's journey comes full circle as they embrace their feelings and commitment, solidifying their connection amidst the orchestrated chaos of the wedding festivities.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE