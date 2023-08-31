5 highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time

All movies go through a rating process before they are released to the public, to make it easy to discern which movies are intended for which audience age.

The R-rating essentially means that the film may have references to graphic violence, strong language, or explicit se*ual content, which is deemed unsuitable for an underage audience. However, considering the intense and raw content these movies deal with, they also get the opportunity to explore more adult and taboo themes.

And when it comes to handling strong and explicit content, R-rated movies tend to not hold back, giving us the full range of emotions that the film-makers wanted us to experience. Considering the restricted audience access these movies offer, they can still bring in some good money.

In this article, we explore some of the top titles with R-ratings that have dominated the box-office and earned the most money worldwide, ever.

Joker, Oppenheimer and more - 5 R-rated movies that raked in the most money

1) Joker

Joker (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Worldwide box-office earnings: $1.06 billion

Joker is a crime thriller drama from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is directed by Todd Phillips with the screenplay written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. The film was based on the iconic character of Joker, Batman's arch nemesis, created by DC Comics.

The film cast Joaquin Phoenix in the titular character alongside Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, and Francis Conroy in pivotal roles. The film was a huge success among the critics and audience, becoming one of the best movies of 2019.

Joker also became the first ever R-rated movie to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

The official synopsis from Warner Bros. reads:

"“Joker” centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale."

2) Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2 (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Worldwide box-office earnings: $786 million

Deadpool 2 is a dark comedy superhero film from the house of 20th Century Fox. With a screenplay written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds, the film was directed by David Leitch and released in 2018 as a sequel to Deadpool (2016).

A second version of the film, Once Upon a Deadpool, was released with a PG-13 rating instead of the original R-rating.

The cast featured Reynolds in the titular role alongside Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, T. J. Miller, Karan Soni and others in pivotal roles. Critics and the audience loved the movie, praising its sense of humor and performances by the cast.

The film went on to earn $786 million worldwide, which was more than its predecessor.

The synopsis for the movie, as available on Marvel's website, reads as follows:

"After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must journey around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor—finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover."

However, this really isn't the actual synopsis and is an extention of the film's humor to the real world. A more acceptable synopsis for the film is available on Disney+ and reads as follows:

"Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (AKA. Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable."

3) Deadpool

Deadpool (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Worldwide box-office earnings: $781 million

Deadpool is a 2016 superhero film from the house of 20th Century Fox that predated Deadpool 2. The film was directed by Tim Miller with a screenplay written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and introduced Marvel's R-rated undying anti-hero with an irreverent sense of humor in his own lineup of movies.

The cast featured Ryan Reynolds in the lead role alongside Morena Baccarin, T. J. Miller, Ed Skrein, Karan Soni, Michael Benyaer and others in pivotal roles.

A financial and critical success, Deadpool became the highest earning R-rated film till then, earning a massive $781 million worldwide. It also received praise for Reynold's performance, as well as the film's style and humor.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life."

4) Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer (Image via Universal Pictures)

Worldwide box-office earnings: $777 million

Oppenheimer is an epic biographical drama from the house of Universal Pictures. Christopher Nolan directed as well as wrote the screenplay for the movie, taking inspiration from Kai Bird's 2005 biographical, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The cast featured prominent actors like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and many others in pivotal roles. The most recently released film in this list, Oppenheimer released in theaters alongside Barbie, participating in an intense box-office battle.

The film went on to earn $777 million worldwide, becoming the highest grossing R-rated film of the year.

The official synopsis for the film, as provided by Universal, reads as follows:

"Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

5) The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Reloaded (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Worldwide box-office earnings: $738 million

The Matrix Reloaded is a sci-fi action film from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. It was a brainchild of the Wachowski sisters, with them writing the screenplay and directing the film based on the characters they had previously created. The film released in 2003 as the sequel to the 1999 sci-fi hit, The Matrix.

The film starred Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Monica Bellucci, Jada Pinkett Smith and others in pivotal roles. The film grossed $738 million worldwide, becoming the highest earning R-rated film at the time after dethroning Terminator 2: Judgement Day, who had enjoyed the title for over a decade.

The official synopsis for The Matrix Reloaded reads as follows:

"In the second chapter of the Matrix trilogy, Zion falls under siege to the Machine Army. Only hours before 250,000 Sentinels destroy the last human enclave on Earth--and its growing resistance--Neo and Trinity choose to return to the Matrix with Morpheus, unleashing their arsenal of extraordinary skills and weaponry against the forces of repression and exploitation. Now, at the confluence of love and truth, faith and knowledge, purpose and reason, Neo must follow the course he has chosen if he is to save humanity from the dark fate that haunts his dreams--The Matrix Reloaded."

These are the R-rated movies that currently hold the top spots in the list of the movies that raked in the most money.

With the kind of commercial success these R-rated titles have seen, they will also guarantee an entertaining watch. So if you're looking to spend an evenning with the boys or just enjoy a bit more gore or adult themes, then this R-rated list is perfect for you.