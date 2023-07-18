Why Deadpool 3 creates a huge MCU plot hole with its Deadpool 2 connection

Right before the SAG-AFTRA strike shut most of Hollywood down, Deadpool 3 was reportedly in its final leg of production. His fight sequence with a yellow-suited Wolverine famously made its way to the internet, further fueling the hype for the film. But along with the set photos, a lot of rumors have also slipped through.

Considering that the writing trio of Deadpool 2, including Ryan Reynolds, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese, are returning for Deadpool 3, the film will be directly connected to its predecessor. In most rumors, that connection comes through Cable’s time travel device and what Wade Wilson did with it towards the end of Deadpool 2.

Disclaimer: The following article could contain potential spoilers for Deadpool 3 coming from a leak.

How Deadpool 3 uses Cable’s device

As per a tweet by @Brycenator100, the latest plot leak by 4chan suggests that Deadpool will come into the TVA’s crosshairs because of what he did with Cable’s time travel device towards the end of Deadpool 2. From there on, he will be given a chance to make up for all the branched timelines he created, and that’s how he’ll be sent to an altered Earth-838.

The aforementioned plot leak has also been corroborated by scoopers such as MyTimeToShineHello, who have proven to be credible sources for MCU intel. So, it’s clear that Deadpool 3 will be directly connected to the previous Deadpool outing and even some past X-Men movies. However, that connection creates a huge plot hole for the MCU.

Why Deadpool 3 should not be connected to Deadpool 2

So far, the MCU has done well to steer away from Fox’s X-Men movies even while using the same actors. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought back Patrick Stewart as Professor X, but he was a different variant. Similar would be the case with Wolverine and all the other Fox mutants that are coming back for Deadpool 3.

However, Deadpool will likely be the same as the past version we’ve seen. He will belong to the old Fox Universe which can’t be a part of MCU’s multiverse in the same way as Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man universes were. The sole reason for that is the way time travel was used in the Fox Universe.

In the MCU, time travel works very differently than any other movie we’ve seen so far. Here, changing the past doesn’t change the future as it ends up creating an alternate timeline. But in the Fox universe, time travel worked differently.

As shown in Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Days of Future Past, time is linear, and changing the past will change the future of the timeline.

In Deadpool 2, Cable’s family survived due to these rules. Then Deadpool saved Vanessa by going back in time. He also saved Peter and caused a lot of chaos with Cable’s Time travel device. Now, this chaos is being written into the MCU with an explanation that Deadpool created a bunch of alternate realities with his time travel, and that’s why the TVA apprehended him.

But, doing this is not possible without creating a plot hole because of two reasons. The first is that X-Men: Days of Future Past showed how changing the past will affect the linear future. Wolverine was able to cause a change in the past, and that led to the survival of the mutant kind in the future. So, Deadpool couldn’t have created new timelines if he were in MCU’s multiverse.

The second proof of this is the changing color of Cable’s daughter’s teddy bear in Deadpool 2. When Russell chose to spare the headmaster, the future changed in the same timeline. He did not become a killer and Cable’s family survived. This was signified by the changing color of the Teddy Bear, which was initially burnt. If this was the MCU, the color of the bear wouldn’t have changed.

So, bringing the same version of Deadpool from part two into part 3 creates a massive plot hole that we might just have to ignore if the aforementioned plot leak is true. To avoid it, the Deadpool that is brought into the MCU should also be a variant.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on May 3, 2024.