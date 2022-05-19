How much does Hunter X Hunter New Beast backpack cost? Price, where to buy and more details explored

Hunter x Hunter may be on a hiatus, but the franchise is still causing ripples. Fans of the popular manga series, obviously, are always on the hunt for a fascinating plot. Surprisingly, Premium Bandai launched its most unnerving creepy merch, the Nen Beast Bag, for the manga's fans around this time.

Abengane's Nen Beast Bag is available for $56 (about 6,930 yen) at the Premium Bandai e-commerce website. Devoted fans of this Japanese manga series may now pre-order their spooky beast bags, which will be available until June 23, 2022. Their delivery date is scheduled for August.

The item is only recommended for anyone over the age of 15, most likely because it may terrorize young kids due to its grisly visuals. The anime series is currently available on Netflix for those interested in watching it.

Hunter x Hunter New Beast back pack advised for only those above 15

The Nen beast back pack (Image via Premium Bandai)

For those who haven't read the manga or have erased this segment from their memories as a psychological defense mechanism, the Nen beast is summoned by exorcist Abengane, whose size and shape are determined by the type and severity of the curse that he endeavors to remove.

The Nen Beast is recreated in all its buggy charm on the plush backpack. The figure has multiple arms emerging from its sides and is coated with black patches. The squishy beast's mouth is sucker-shaped and hangs limply in an extremely unpleasant manner.

A buckle is attached underneath its round red mouth, which is fitted with a long brown strap to carry the bag. On the other end, the beast bag even has a tail that holds the other side of the long strap.

The backpack is designed to make it appear as if the Nen Beast is climbing on your back. Although the appearance of this bag is odd, its soft and fluffy build is extremely enticing.

What else do we know about Hunter x Hunter ?

Hunter x Hunter is a Japanese manga series written and created by Yoshihiro Togashi. Despite the comic's numerous spells of inactivity since 2006, it has been published in Shueisha's shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump since March 1998. As of October 2018, its chapters had been compiled in 36 tankbon volumes.

Gon Freecss is a kid who discovers that his father, who abandoned him when he was a child, is a world-renowned Hunter, a certified expert who excels in magical pursuits such as tracking down rare or undiscovered animal species, treasure hunting, exploring unchartered enclaves, or pursuing down criminals.

Gon embarks on a journey to become a Hunter and find his father. He encounters a variety of Hunters and discovers weird creatures along the way.

Edited by Babylona Bora