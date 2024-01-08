How much was Jonathan Majors supposed to get for Avengers 5? Shocking figure explored

By the end of 2023, Jonathan Majors was a hot subject of conversation because of his well-known assault case involving his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. Majors was declared guilty of the charges brought against him after a two-week trial. The actor may spend a year in jail on these two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment stemming from a domestic dispute.

In the Multiverse Saga, Jonathan Majors' Kang was supposed to be the next big villain in the MCU. The character was supposed to be the centerpiece of one of the next Avengers movies. Majors will no longer be playing the character, nevertheless, following the recent guilty verdict regarding harassment and assault.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was meant to delve deeper into the subtleties of the many Kangs, all portrayed by Majors, following the tease in Ant-Man 3. In addition, he was expected to receive a sizable salary for the ambitious movie, which was reportedly a very shocking figure.

Jonathan Majors' Supposed Avengers 5 Salary - Exploring the sizable figure

Jonathan Majors as Kang in the MCU (image via IMDb)

When Jonathan Majors made an appearance at the end of Loki season 1, he left a lasting impression. The anticipation for his role as Kang in Ant-Man 3 was intense among the public. Although his performance received much appreciation, the character arc was somewhat unsatisfactory. Majors' role as Victor Timely in Loki season 2 partially atoned for this error.

The plan was for the character to take center stage in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. A report from Variety claimed that Jonathan Majors was on the verge of becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the MCU as he was set to receive a whopping $20 million salary for Avengers 5.

Majors was also going to reprise his role as Kang in Avengers: Secret Wars which is slated for a release in 2026. He would bag a sizable salary for his role in the sixth edition of The Avengers too, however, it is unlikely that Majors will be featured in any of those movies now.

Robert Downey Jr., who made $75 million in Avengers: Endgame, is still the highest-paid actor in the MCU. Scarlett Johansson, who made $20 million from Black Widow (not including the additional money she received from her lawsuit), and Chris Hemsworth, who made $20 million from Thor: Love and Thunder, round out the top three.

Will Jonathan Majors be replaced for Avengers 5?

In his most recent court case, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. The actor was on trial following his ex-girlfriend's accusations of domestic abuse in March.

Variety reports that the judge has scheduled the defendant's punishment for February 6, 2024. The actor is likely to receive a probationary term rather than a year in jail. The $20 million salary that Jonathan Majors was about to receive suggests that the actor's part as Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty would be more significant than anticipated. The actor has been removed from the MCU following the trial.

There has been no confirmation about whether there will be someone else filling in for the role of Kang or not. MCU has not yet confirmed the direction in which they will be taking the movies where Kang was supposed to feature.