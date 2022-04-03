How much is Logan Paul’s Pokemon card worth? Real value explored as star makes WrestleMania debut wearing rare card

Logan Paul recently made his WrestleMania debut wearing a rare Pokemon card said to be worth approximately $6 million, per sports and betting insider Darren Rovell.

The YouTuber took to Twitter to reveal his outfit for the event consisting of an ultra-rare Pikachu illustrated card. He was also seen donning a Wolverine-inspired black and yellow gear paired with black shades.

Paul has long been open about his passion for the Game Freak series and has made significant investments in Pokemon cards in the past.

According to Dexerto, the content creator even wore a “diamond-crusted Base Set Charizard card” to one of his viral boxing matches against Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

A look into Logan Paul’s latest Pikachu illustrator card

Logan Paul's latest Pikachu illustrated card is said to be worth $6 million (Image via Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Logan Paul’s latest million-dollar Pikachu illustrator card is considered to be one of the rarest Pokemon cards of all time. After he revealed his WrestleMania outfit, sports and betting insider Darren Rovell mentioned that the influencer bought the Pikachu illustrator card for $6 million.

According to PSA’s latest sales database, a PSA GEM Mint 10 Pikachu Illustrator card similar to the one Paul wore with his WWE gear was recently sold for $6,000,000. Although the list did not name Paul as the owner of the card, it possibly backed the claim made by Rovell.

In February, the 1998 Japanese CoroCoro promo created a new record by becoming the most expensive TCG collectible after being sold for $900K at an auction. However, the collectible was reportedly a PSA 7-rated item, while Paul’s new Pikachu Illustrator card was a PSA 10.

According to Dexerto, the new collectible is likely to make Logan Paul the owner of the rarest Pokemon card to ever exist. If reports suggesting the card being sold for $6 million are true, it would also make the YouTuber the owner of the most expensive Pokemon card.

The Pikachu Illustrator card is basically a vintage promotional card that was reportedly given to the winners of an early Pokemon card contest. It is believed that only a handful of such collectibles were made. Hence, they are considered to be one of the rarest cards to ever exist.

Earlier this year, Paul splashed out nearly $3.5 million for a brand-new box set of first edition Pokemon cards. However, he later revealed that the cards were fake.

At the time, IGN’s Matt Kim noted that several Pokemon card experts said the box of cards belonging to Paul did not resemble previous ones from a similar set of cards:

"The findings were that while the exterior box showed signs of authenticity based on the aging of the case, once opened Paul, BBCE, and everyone else there discovered the Pokemon Card boxes were filled with G.I. Joe collectible cards."

Paul later announced that he was set to travel to Chicago to verify the authenticity of the cards. It remains unknown if he managed to uncover the authenticity of the cards later. However, the YouTuber’s latest card is likely to be authentic, given its PSA-graded nature.

