How much money did Jill Duggar make for her time on 19 Kids and Counting? Details explored

Jill Duggar Dillard, from 19 Kids and Counting and the spinoff, Counting On, is launching her book Counting The Cost on September 12, 2023. In this book, Jill and her husband, Derrick Dillard, spill all the "secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show," revolving around the Duggars'.

In an exclusive interaction with People magazine, the reality star revealed how much monetary compensation she was given for her time on the shows. She was filmed over a period of nine years, until her exit in 2017, but only received $175,000 as payment from her father.

According to her book, TLC allegedly paid close to $8,000,000 to the Duggars'. This familial feud led to estranged relationships between Jill and her family, but she was unconditionally supported by her husband, Derrick.

19 Kids and Counting star Jill Duggar is "Counting the Cost"

19 Kids and Counting gained wild popularity since it first hit TLC in 2008, but was canceled in 2015. Then, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar made a comeback with Counting On, which was likewise canceled in July 2021, both times due to criminal allegations against Josh Duggar. Jill and Derrick ended their time on the spinoff in 2017.

After her stint on the show, Jill began authoring a tell-all about the Duggars', titled Counting the Cost. In a conversation with People Magazine close to the autobiography's launch, Jill disclosed that the family as a whole was given approximately $8 million for both shows, but she only received $175,000 from her father.

She goes on to talk about how getting to that point was an uphill battle in itself, leading her relationship with the 19 Kids and Counting Stars to get severely strained.

Jill said she never thought to ask for money for the long hours of filming since she always thought the trips they were sent on and the grocery expenses TLC was funding were for their benefit. According to her, she was solely taught to be grateful.

Jim Bob Duggar handled the household's finances, and the kids were kept in the dark about the topic. It wasn't until a candid discussion with her friend that she realized she wasn't being paid at all when she should have been.

Jill said:

"It makes sense that somebody [her father] would want to push that narrative [of staying grateful], because they're the ones seeing the greater benefits."

Jim Bob Duggar agreed to give each child $80,000 for their time when she initially approached him with the intent of being compensated. The kids had lived their lives surrounded by cameras for nearly a decade, and this amount seemed unfair to the 19 Kids and Counting daughter.

She then stumbled upon the contract, where she realized they were making a considerably higher amount than their father was leading them to believe, and so she denied his offer.

The couple, Jill and Derrick, were able to get her father to close off the deal with a check for $175,000 when they sought out an attorney to help her earn the money she rightly deserved. Although she received the money, she stated that it drove an enormous wedge between her and the 19 Kids and Counting family, including Jim Bob Duggar and some of her siblings.

Jim Bob and Michelle also told People that they dearly loved all their children and that this was merely another "conflict" for them to get through, like most families. With her book, Jill hopes to inspire readers and teach them how to express their needs and wants with confidence.

She said:

"I do love my parents. I love my siblings. I struggle with the weightiness of it."

The 19 Kids and Counting family may be going through a tumultuous time, but they've all made it clear there will never be any bad blood.

Counting the Cost, where all secrets will come to light documenting Jill and Derrick's emotional journey, will launch on September 12, 2023, in bookstores.