How much is Ozzy Osbourne worth? Family fortune explored as Black Sabbath rocker reveals he is moving back to the UK amid US gun violence crisis

English singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has revealed his intention to move back to his native United Kingdom amid rising gun violence cases in the U.S.

In an interview published on Sunday, August 28, 2022, with The Observer, the 73-year-old Black Sabbath star got candid about his reasons for leaving the States. He said:

“Everything’s f***ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert. It’s f***ing crazy."

Osbourne, who has been battling a number of health issues, also stated that he does not want to die in America and be "buried in f***ng Forest Lawn." He revealed that he plans to leave his Beverly Hills home and move to Buckinghamshire, England. He avered:

"I’m English. I want to be back. But, saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no. It’s just time for me to come home.”

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, also explained why she was returning to England. Sharon was fired from the talk show The Talk in 2021.

Sharon rued:

"It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

The Osbournes' Los Angeles home has been listed for $18 million, according to multiple reports. According to the Daily Mirror, the Paranoid singer announced in March that he would relocate to Buckinghamshire due to California's high taxes.

Ozzy Osbourne's net worth explored

Born on December 3, 1948, Ozzy Osbourne's birth name is John Michael Osbourne. He's a native of Birmingham, England.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the 73-year-old's net worth is estimated to be $220 million. The Black Sabbath frontman has had a long career as a musician, both with the band and on his own.

On the personal front, Ozzy was married to Thelma Riley from 1971 to 1982. Together, they share three kids, Elliot Kingsley, Jessica Starshine Osbourne and Louis Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne then married his manager, Sharon, the same year he divorced his first wife. The duo also share three children together, Kelly Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.

In 1993, Ozzy and Sharon paid an undisclosed sum to buy Welders House, a medieval mansion near Jordans, Buckinghamshire, England. The couple paid $4 million for a 10,000-square-foot Beverly Hills home in November 1999. In April 2013, they sold this house for $11.5 million to Christina Aguilera.

In 2011, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne listed their 2.5-acre Hidden Hills mansion for $12.999 million. Two years later, in 2013, the house was sold for $11.5 million.

They also sold their Malibu oceanfront beach mansion for under $8 million in 2012. In 2014, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon purchased their first condo in Los Angeles' Sierra Towers building, and a unit next door for $6.3 million.

A year later, the duo bought a mansion in Hancock Park area, Los Angeles for $12 million. They have listed the property for sale for $18 million.

Ozzy Osbourne is struggling with numerous health issues at the moment, including Parkinson’s disease. He had pneumonia, two staph infections, coronavirus, and even underwent spine surgery in June 2022.

