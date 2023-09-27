How much is Russell Brand worth? Net worth and fortune explored as comedian pleads with fans to subscribe to his Rumble channel amid allegations

On September 17, 2023, an investigation into comedian Russell Brand was launched by London's Metropolitan police after The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches published a joint investigation where four women spoke about their encounters with the comedian, as per CNN. Russell Brand was accused of r*pe, assault, and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013. However, Brand has denied all allegations.

Days later, YouTube said it had blocked Russell Brand from making money from his online channel following the allegations. After his YouTube revenue was cut off, Russell appeared on his Rumble channel on September 25, 2023, preaching his "war against free speech" ideals to around 70,000 viewers and also asking them to subscribe to his channel, as per The Independent. Rumble charges $60 (£49) annually for a subscription.

Brand has a net worth of $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Russell Brand's wealth explored as he asks fans to pay and subscribe to his channel on Rumble

On September 25, Brand went live on the Rumble platform to ask his fans to subscribe to his channel. As mentioned before, a yearly subscription to Rumble costs about $60 (£49), as per The Metro.

The actor-turned-activist has a net worth of $20 million, which he has accumulated through dozens of acting roles, including St Trinian's, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Get Him to the Greek.

He has also hosted podcasts like The Russell Brand Podcast and Under the Skin with Russell Brand on the YouTube platform, earning more than $1 million per year. The channels are known for his conspiracy theories and alt-right views, as per NBC News.

What did Russell Brand say during his live about the subscription?

After Brand was recently demonetized from YouTube, he went to his Rumble channel to talk about the issue with an audience of about 70,000 fans, as per Sky News. He requested fans to support him by subscribing to the channel, saying:

"If you’re watching this on YouTube or anywhere else, eventually you’re going to have to click the link in the description and join us over on Rumble and if you can become a supporter, it’s the only way that you can back our independent voice at a time when it’s obviously being challenged."

Brand also talked about his demonetization from YouTube during the live:

"You now know that I have been demonetized on YouTube. I am fully well aware that the government wrote to social media platforms to demand that I be further censored."

As reported by Metro, the comedian also spoke about the British Conservative Party politician Dame Caroline Dinenage's letter to Rumble urging the platform to cut off the comedian’s revenue like YouTube.

However, the CEO of the $1.35 billion company, Chris Pavlovski, refused the politician and took Brand's side, saying:

"Although it may be politically and socially easier for Rumble to join a cancel culture mob, doing so would be a violation of our company’s values and mission. We emphatically reject the UK parliament’s demands."

The accusations against Brand have not been proven. In a video posted on Instagram on September 18, 2023, he stated that his s*xual relationships have always been "consensual," even during a period when he admitted being "very, very promiscuous," as per CBS.

The Channel 4 documentary, called Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches includes several women who shared serious allegations against Brand. It was released on September 16, 2023, on Channel 4 and is available for free.