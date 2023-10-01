How much did Saw X earn on its opening day? Box office collection explored

Cinema has always been a realm of surprises, and this weekend was no exception. With the release of several anticipated movies, it was Saw X that caught a majority of the audience's attention. Being the tenth installment of the franchise, this horror flick from Lionsgate came with much anticipation and intrigue.

The Saw movie was crafted on a tight budget, reflecting the film's strategic approach. Set at $13 million, the budget may seem moderate for such a high-profile release. Yet, this investment indicates confidence from its producers, who anticipate a significant return, especially when looking back at the earnings of its predecessors.

Now, to the question on everyone's mind: how much did Saw X earn on its opening day? Preliminary reports from Thursday previews indicate a commendable $2 million box office collection and $8 million collection domestically.

With this strong start, Saw X is poised to make an impactful opening weekend.

Detailing Saw X's box office journey and beyond

As movie enthusiasts flocked to theaters this weekend, the Saw movie was among the four cinematic giants capturing their interest. Other notable releases included Paramount's family saga PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, 20th Century's imaginative The Creator, and Sony's factual drama Dumb Money based on the GameStop stock incident.

While PAW Patrol initially seemed to lead the race, predictions slated its earnings between $18 million to $20 million, Saw X wasn't lagging much behind.

Initial estimations projected the movie to bag between $15 million and $18 million. However, some analysts even ventured to say that if momentum holds, Saw X might rake in a staggering $20 million to $25 million, potentially overtaking its competitors.

The Saw franchise has always been a notable name in the horror genre. With Tobin Bell donning the chilling serial killer Jigsaw again, Saw X takes its narrative between the initial Saw release and its direct sequel, Saw II.

When reflecting upon the franchise's history, 2021's Spiral opened at $8.7 million, while 2017's Jigsaw started with a promising $16.6 million. These figures only heighten expectations for Saw X.

The budget of the movie, set at a precise $13 million, exemplifies a careful blend of risk and strategy. While it's not exorbitant, it reflects an understanding of the market, especially given the trends of past movies in the series. The moderate budget also positions the Saw movie to yield a potentially high return on investment.

Moving away from the Saw movie and shedding light on other releases, PAW Patrol stands out as a significant contender. Derived from a beloved children's TV series, it showcases the adventures of rescue dogs in Adventure City.

In 2021, despite being released amidst a pandemic, the first film in the series managed an opening of $13 million. With a sequel budget of $30 million, hopes are high for its performance.

In the same lineup, The Creator garners attention. Gareth Edwards directs this sci-fi venture featuring John David Washington. Early predictions place its earnings between $16 million to $19 million.

Lastly, Dumb Money, depicting the 2021 GameStop stock narrative with stars like Seth Rogen and Paul Dano, is forecasted to accumulate between $5 million and $8 million in its initial wide release.

While several movies are vying for the audience's attention, Saw X stands out with its intriguing narrative, moderate budget, and promising start.

The movie's initial earnings signal a potentially strong performance in the days to come, making it one to watch in the cinematic realm. As the weekend unfolds, the box office will reveal if the Saw movie meets, exceeds, or falls short of expectations.