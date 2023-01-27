How much are Sol Blume tickets? Lineup, where to buy, and more 

R&B festival Sol Blume has revealed its lineup for 2023, which is the fourth iteration of the festival. The event will be held at California's Discovery Park in Sacramento on April 29 and 30. The Sol Blume festival will include artists such as Brent Faiyaz, Joey Badass, and Kehlani. The festival's special guest has been revealed to be American singer Teyana Taylor.

Tickets for the Sol Blume festival will be available in the General Admission and VIP categories from January 30 at 10.00 am PT.

The statement shared by Sol Blume festival noted that “residents and out-of-town travelers alike will soon gather together to enjoy incredible music performances while celebrating the spirit of diversity, creativity, and positivity.”

The festival's objective is to "create a unique space, a place where like-minded individuals can gather to celebrate some of today's most acclaimed R&B, soul, and hip-hop music acts, with an underlying emphasis on art, culture, love, social diversity, and good vibes."

Sol Blume festival tickets are priced from $200

The cost of the General Admission ticket is $200. It will give access to performances all day at Discovery Park and food choices from regional and local vendors, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. It will also give access to bars, concessions, official band merch, festival merch, and free water stations, among other benefits.

The VIP pass is priced at $400, which gives access to dedicated and expedited entry to the Sol Blume festival. It will allow access to the VIP Village, which includes a lounge, exclusive restrooms, food vendors, bars, and activities, among other benefits. It will also give premium views of both stages

Friday, April 29

Brent Faiyaz

Ella Mai

Isaiah Rashad

Joey Badass

Nao

Sabrina Claudio

Mariah The Scientist

Alex Isley

Mereba

Christian Kuria

Amber Mark

Mereba

Rini

Larussell

Rejjie Snow

Fana Hues

Christian Kuria

Sunday, April 30

Kehlani

Teyana Taylor

Jessie Reyez

Pink Sweats

Chlöe

PinkPantheress

FLO

Coco Jones

Thuy

Jacquees

Muni Long

Mahalia

Marc E Bassy

Destin Conrad

Arin Ray

Noodles

Zae France

Samaria

More about the lineup artists

In the lineup for the festival is Brent Faiyaz, who recently released his album Wasteland. The album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and was preceded by singles including Dead Man Walking, Gravity, and Mercedes.

Speaking to Vogue about the album, the artist noted that it was "less of an album process and more of a life process where he made a collection of songs and tied a storyline together once I saw that they all kind of shared a similar theme."

Faiyaz has collaborated with various artists, including Drake for Wasting Time and Tyler, the Creator for Gravity.

Also featured in the lineup is Kehlani, whose third studio album, Blue Water Road, was released in April last year. The singer carried out an extensive North American tour in support of the album last year. The album features guest appearances from artists, including Blxst, Justin Bieber, Syd, and Jessie Reyez.

Kehlani garnered fame in 2011 as a member of the teen group Poplyfe. She was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for their second mixtape, You Should Be Here.

