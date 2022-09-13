How much are Stagecoach tickets? Lineup, price, where to buy, dates, and all about the 2023 edition

Stagecoach is returning to its home state of California early next year.

The lineup for the annual country music festival was announced on September 12 by the organizers. Fans will be treated to a stacked lineup of headliners, including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton, to commemorate the festival's 15th year.

The festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 28-30, 2023.

Festival passes will be available for sale to the general public from September 16. General admission passes will be up for purchase from $389 to $429. Corral passes range in price from $829 to $1,999.

Passes for RVs, camping, and shuttles are also on offer. More information is available on the festival’s official site, stagecoachfestival.com.

Stagecoach will be introducing a brand new pass for the 2023 edition of the festival

Apart from the regular festival passes, a saloon pass is also being included for the first time for $799 to the 2023 festival.

Access to standing-room-only areas on both sides of the Corral, the Rhinestone & Cowboy Saloons with specialty food and drink vendors, air-conditioned restrooms, shaded seating areas, and full (cashless) cash bars, as well as general admission areas, is included in this pass.

After the headliner announcement, one of the key artists in the lineup, Luke Bryan, told E! News:

"stagecoach has been a festival that we have looked forward to for years. When we get to Stagecoach, just the size of the crowd and the vibe of the crowd is so massive; it's one of the highlights of the year."

Apart from the main headliners, the festival will see performances from the best musicians in the country scene.

Friday, April 28’s lineup includes Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Elle, King, Breland, Melissa Etheridge, Seaforth, Drake Milligan, and more.

Saturday, April 29’s lineup includes Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Garry Barrett, Bryan Adams, Morgan Wade, Marty Stewarts, Bella White, and more.

Sunday, April 30’s lineup will be headlined by Chris Stapleton and will include Turnpike Troubadours, Tyler Childers, Parker McCollum, Ryan Bingham, country-roots buzz band 49 Winchester, and even Yellowstone star Luke Grimes stack the bill.

Lainey Wilson, Kaitlin Butts, Valerie June, Madeline Edwards will play on Sunday too, along with Nineties vets Brooks & Dunn.

The varied lineup of Stagecoach is what helps distinguish it from other country festivals. This year’s bill makes sure to platform LGBTQ+ voices, including Trixie Mattel, Lily Rose, Jaime Wyatt, and Melissa Etheridge.

There’s also an emphasis on up-and-comers like Drake Milligan, Restless Road, Logan Ledger and Tiera Kennedy,. Mainstream radio stars Riley Green, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, and Gabby Barrett are in the lineup as well.

According to the event organizers, there's something for everyone, and Stagecoach does such a great job of showcasing many different styles of country music, and they just think it's a testament to where country music is as a whole, and it's fun.

More about the festival

The first ever Stagecoach festival took place in 2007 and was headlined by George Strait and Kenny Chesney. Since then, the festival has been a yearly affair, returning to its home state of California.

The festival returned this year from April 29 to May 1 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs.

