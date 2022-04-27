How did Nicky Smith end up with a negative balance in Jeopardy? Mattea Roach wins April 26 game

Tonight's Jeopardy! saw Mattea Roach, a Toronto, Canada-based tutor, enter the competition with her 15-game winning streak, along with Reya Sehgal (a cultural strategist and performer from Brooklyn, New York) and Nicky Smith (a debate instructor from San Francisco, California). Along the way, the reigning champion had won a total of $352,781.

The prize money on Jeopardy! increases with every level. Three contestants compete, including the previous show’s champion, in six categories and three rounds. The final round of Jeopardy! allows the contestants to place a bet using the money they've earned.

Jeopardy! reigning champion Mattea Roach maintains her winning streak, Nicky Smith ends up with a negative balance

Mattea Roach showcased her immense knowledge very early on in the game. She answered 14 out of 15 questions correctly in the 'Jeopardy!' round, including the 'Daily Double.' She took the lead with $8000, followed by Reya Sehgal at $3,800, and Nicky Smith at -$400.

Mattea went on to dominate 'Double Jeopardy!' with her skills and answered 19 questions correctly. Nicky Smith was the closest competitor, with three correct questions to his name. Heading into 'Final Jeopardy!,' Mattea had $23,200 and Sehgal had $5,000. However, Smith failed to qualify for the final round with a negative balance of -$800.

The 'Final Jeopardy!' decided who won the game. The clue belonged to the category of 'African Surnames.' The clue stated:

Adetokunbo, "the crown has returned from overseas," is fitting for the Adetokunbo family who left Nigeria for this country in 1991.

The answer was Greece. However, the final round played almost no part in the game, except to see how much reigning champion Mattea Roach would add to her total. The contestant was a clear winner because of the price difference between her and Sehgal.

Surprisingly, she could not come up with the correct answer, and that cost her $7000. However, the 15 day-winning streak helped her. After winning this game, her total now stands at $368,981.

Here's how things ended on the show tonight, Tuesday, April 27, 2022:

Mattea Roach: $16,200 Reya Sehgal: $9,900 Nicky Smith: -$800

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



youtu.be/xiaVN0dBFmE Today's Final Jeopardy! category is AFRICAN SURNAMES, but you could argue it's a sports clue in disguise. Today's Final Jeopardy! category is AFRICAN SURNAMES, but you could argue it's a sports clue in disguise.youtu.be/xiaVN0dBFmE https://t.co/ugJDeBBE0F

While many fans showered their love and support for the champion online, NBC News was criticized on Monday after it posted a tweet describing the contestant by her sexual orientation rather than her name.

Critics took to Twitter to roast NBC News. While some questioned the need for her sexual orientation to be mentioned in celebrating her achievements, others criticized the network for confusing people by including the descriptor.

Jeopardy! has maintained its status of being the most famous American game show to have ever existed on television. The show is 38 years old and dates back to the 1960s. It has always been a fan favorite, primarily because of its interesting concept that requires contestants to guess the question after being given the answer to said question.

Edited by Siddharth Satish