How old is Aaron Taylor Johnson's wife? Birthday tribute sparks debate about their age gap

Aaron Taylor Johnson, the English actor recently became the talk of the town after posting a birthday wish to his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson on her birthday. He called her "his soulmate" and a "doting mother".

On Monday, March 4, 2024, the 33-year-old posted a loving picture on his Instagram of his wife's 57th birthday, as per The Mirror. The caption began:

"Happy Birthday my darling @samtaylorjohnson 🎈 You’re an exceptional woman, there’s really no one I know quite like you."

While some netizens were quick to point out their 23-year age gap, others gushed over the couple. The pair first met through the 2009 movie Nowhere Boy. Sam was the director of the film while Aaron starred as a teenage John Lennon, as per People.

Aaron Taylor Johnson, 33, shares loving tribute to wife Sam as she turns 57

Aaron Taylor Johnson met his now-wife Sam Taylor-Johnson when he was around 18-19 years old while she was 42. The couple met on the sets of the 2009 film Nowhere Boy, a biopic about the legendary The Beatles member John Lennon's adolescence.

The relationship has attracted much attention over the years, including remarks about their 23-year age gap but Aaron Taylor Johnson has never shied away on social media, as per The Mirror.

On Monday, the actor posted a picture of the couple posing with their heads touching each other as they close their eyes. Sam Taylor-Johnson has her arm around Aaron. He doted on his wife in the caption, saying:

"You are the most wonderful doting mother and beautiful role model to our 4 daughters. A gorgeous loving wife, you are my love, my soulmate and I’m always blown away by you. Your so cool. I couldn’t be more proud and excited for this year ahead for you ❤️"

Aaron Taylor Johnson and Sam began dating in 2009 when he was 18 and welcomed their first daughter together, Wylda Rae, in 2010. They got married two years later in the chapel at Babington House on June 12, 2012, as per Page Six.

Their second daughter, Romy Hero, was born in January of the same year.

The couple also share two daughters Angelica and Jessie from Sam's previous relationship with ex-husband Jay Jopling, as per People. Sam and Aaron both changed their surnames to Taylor-Johnson after tying the knot.

Netizens have been criticizing the couple's relationship, ever since they got together. In the past, social media users have pointed out how the pair began dating when he had just turned legal age. Some of the reactions are given below.

However, some fans also supported the couple's 11-year marriage and sent well wishes to Sam for her birthday.

Fans gush over the couple. (Image via Instagram/@aarontaylorjohnson)

Aaron Taylor Johnson has worked with his wife Sam on other projects as well, including the film A Million Little Pieces which came out six years ago. Back in the summer of 2023, the actor addressed their relationship in an interview with Esquire. He said that he "met Sam as an actor and director."

The Marvel actor continued by saying that although they are "really great" at collaborating, the relationship is based on more than that. He added,

"That's not why I fell in love with her. I've got really nothing to hide, and I'm secure in what we have. But I'm not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me."

Sam Johnson has also talked about their relationship with media outlets. She previously told Harper's Bazaar that they were "very professional" on the production and began dating after filming the project, as per People.