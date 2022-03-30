How old is Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin? Age difference explored as couple set to welcome 7th child together

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are ready to welcome their seventh baby. While speaking to People, the pair said:

“We have ‘somos un buen equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home – that we’re a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling. Our capacity to love continues to expand, and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!”

Hilaria shared the news through Instagram on March 29 and posted a video of herself and her husband playing with their six children. Alec is also a father to 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In the clip, Hilaria sat on the floor as Alec kneeled beside her and their children smiled for the camera. The caption read:

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids – as you can see, they are super excited!”

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s age difference

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have an age difference of 26 years. The former is 63 years old, and his wife is 38 years old.

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, and their children (Image via Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

The pair first met when the Mission: Impossible star visited Pure Food and Wine at Irving Palace. US Weekly reported that Alec decided to give his card to Hilaria instead of asking for her number.

After going on their first date, Alec realized how mature Hilaria was as she clearly stated what she expected out of the relationship. Despite their age gap, their similarities made it possible for them to work together and build a relationship.

They tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed six children: Maria Lucia Victoria, Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Angel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas.

As mentioned earlier, the couple is expecting their seventh child. The pregnancy news comes after Hilaria Baldwin suffered a miscarriage and pregnancy loss in 2019. She marked National Rainbow Baby Day on Instagram in August 2021 with a message about her two youngest children, Maria and Edu, and wrote:

“When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop. I will always be said, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life’s book. I also welcome and rejoice in my two rainbow babies, feeling that I am such a lucky mama.”

Hilaria stated that her mantra was that she was not fine, but she wanted to be fine. Although it hurt, she wanted to process it, allow herself to vent the pain, and wish to see the beauty of life again.

