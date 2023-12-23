How old is Andrew Fedyk? All about the DJ as TikTok star Madeleine White gets engaged

Social media star Madeleine White has recently got engaged to DJ Andrew Fedyk. 31-year-old Andrew is a musical duo Loud Luxury member and was born in Canada, as per Famous Birthdays. Loud Luxury has released two EPs alongside multiple singles over the years.

Madeleine and Andrew announced their engagement through Instagram with some pictures and wrote,

"Forever sounds good to me."

The lineup started with a photo of the duo where White was flaunting her engagement ring on camera and looking down. This was followed by another picture where the pair shared a kiss.

The lineup also included a picture where White and Fedyk were looking at each other, and the last one featured White, who expressed herself by staring at the ring.

Andrew Fedyk has been active as a DJ for a very long time

As mentioned earlier, Andrew Fedyk is a DJ who has collaborated with Joe Depace as part of Loud Luxury for many years. The public has praised the duo's lyrics, and they have been heavily inspired by Disclosure, The Weeknd, and Calvin Harris, as per All Music.

Loud Luxury initially released many singles at the beginning of their career. Their most successful songs include Fill Me In, Body, Love No More, Amensia, and others. This year, They released three singles featuring artists like Kane Brown, Bebe Rexha, and Charlie Malone Finch.

Their first EP, titled Nights Like This, received a positive response from critics and audiences. They released another EP in 2021, titled Holiday Hills, which remained on top of the charts.

All Music stated that Andrew and Joe first met in 2012 in London and were students then. They started their journey by sharing a lot of remixes via digital platforms, and various DJs loved their work. They also toured with some artists, and their single Body received a Juno Award in 2019.

A little more about Madeleine White and Andrew Fedyk's engagement

People magazine stated that Madeleine White and Andrew Fedyk got engaged in Toronto on December 21, 2023. The pair initially traveled to the Windsor Arms Hotel, followed by a mansion called Casa Loma, where the proposal took place.

In an interview with E! News, White revealed that she and Andrew were walking around the castle when the latter suddenly took off his jacket and reached a room decorated with flowers and candles.

"I awkwardly looked at him and said 'Should I drop my jacket too?' So awkward but that's when I knew it was happening."

Andrew Fedyk eventually took out his emerald ring, and Madeleine White expressed her happiness, saying that it was a moment she would remember forever. Madeleine also mentioned her wedding plans, saying she and Andrew have finalized the "music" for now.

The Messenger reported that Andrew and Madeleine had been romantically linked for around three years, and they also posted a TikTok video after the proposal, which featured the moments they spent together all this time.