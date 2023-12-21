Who is Dannii Marie? 'Jackass' star Bam Margera gets engaged to fitness model

Bam Margera and Dannii Marie have recently got engaged after dating for around six months. Marie is a well-known model who has represented brands, automobile companies, and fashion designers throughout her career and has walked the ramp after collaborating with various promotional agencies, as per Model Mayhem.

Bam Margera shared a statement with Us Weekly on December 20, 2023, where he announced his engagement. Margera started by addressing the addiction issues he battled with over the years and that his life has changed now.

"Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything's a structured fun schedule. And we do it together, and it's just a perfect thing."

Page Six reported that Bam and Dannii's engagement news comes almost 10 months after his former wife Nicole Boyd applied for legal separation. Back in June this year, Bam was romantically linked to a woman named Jessica, and the duo were spotted going together to Nobu.

Bam Margera's partner has been a part of the modeling industry for a long time

Bam Margera is currently trending after he revealed his engagement to Dannii Marie on Wednesday. Marie revealed to Us Weekly that she did everything she could from her side to help Margera with his addiction problems. She stated that she changed Bam's phone number and "X'd" the people who could have left a negative impact on their lives.

"He went through [detox] and I didn't go anywhere. We stayed in this beautiful crystal infested pool house where we just healed, all of us, and we shut the phones off."

According to her biography on Model Mayhem, Dannii Marie has been a recipient of various accolades throughout her career. She has pursued a successful career as a model for around 20 years and represented a lot of brands and fashion designers. She has also represented some automobile companies like Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Marie additionally represented some yacht shows like The International Miami Boat Show and The Ft Lauderdale Boat Show. She worked with many promotional agencies and walked the ramp during Swim Week, La Fashion Week, and other events.

She grabbed the fourth spot while representing Miss Bikini US at the Miss Golden Beach Fitness 2021. She has also been ranked among the Maxims Finest Top 3 2017 International and Maxims Finest Top 5 2019 International.

Marie is active on Instagram with around 20,000 followers and she has described herself as a "Certified Stretch Queen" in her bio. Her posts mostly feature her posing in bikinis.

Bam Margera and Dannii Marie have been together for around six months

Bam Margera and Dannii Marie have been romantically linked since June this year. However, the duo have hardly revealed anything about their first meeting. Dannii first appeared in a picture shared by Bam through Instagram in July 2023. Us Weekly stated that the duo also went together to the X Games.

Back on September 28, 2023, Dannii shared a tribute to Bam on the occasion of his birthday and wrote:

"Words cannot express the connection and the bond we share. Keep after your goals and your eyes in the future. I am beyond proud of you and I love being by your side."

Bam is known for his appearances on the Jackass series alongside TV shows like The Dudesons, Bam's World Domination, Loiter Squad, and more.