How old is Aneeshwar Kunchala? Meet the young poet as he’s set to participate in America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023

7-year-old Aneeshwar Kunchala is set to join the America's Got Talent: All-Stars cast and vow the audience with his poetic skills. Deeply influenced by the natural world, Aneeshwar was last seen on the stage of Britain’s Got Talent season 15 in June earlier this year and ranked seventh on the show.

Premiering on January 2, 2023, America's Got Talent: All-Stars is a new spin-off series featuring 60 past winners, finalists, and viral sensations from the franchise. Aneeshwar Kunchala is competing against other competitors to win an undisclosed amount of prize money and the All Stars trophy.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars contestant Aneeshwar Kunchala holds a Guinness World Record

Originally from Warrington, Aneeshwar Kunchala goes to St. Philip Westbrook CE Primary School. He was 4 years old when his teacher showed him a picture of a whale who died because of plastic pollution. Since then, the young child has been on a mission to create awareness for wildlife preservation using his own art, poems, and documentaries.

He has also made nests in his garden to save birds. In 2020, Kunchala made his first wildlife documentary, titled Regee The Robin, and won the Lockdown Hero 2021 award a year after its release. He has also been featured on BBC North West for being the country's 'Youngest Conservationist.'

Aneeshwar Kunchala met his hero and wildlife naturalist Steve Backshall via BBC Breakfast in March 2021. Other than that, he has also won the Art and Poetry Competition on World Curlew Day, Environmental Hero 2021 award, Scientific Exploration Society Honorary Award, Primary School Pupil of the Year Award, Blue Peter Gold Badge, and many others.

Currently, the young conservationist is the ambassador for the “All About Soil” initiative. In his audition for Britain's Got Talent, Kunchala recited his own poem about climate change and showed the many drawings of his classmates. He received all four nods for his performance. Later on, the young poet spoke on similar issues like the extinction of different species from Earth in the semi-finals and the finale.

He came seventh in the competitive series, which involved 40 semi-finalist performances and 11 final ones.

The young naturalist has also been honored with the Guinness Book of World Records for being the Youngest Documentary Presenter. He guest co-hosted for the BBC Blue Peter, was the lead presenter for the COP27 documentry, and a key note giver at the Childrens Media Conference.

About NBC's upcoming America's Got Talent: All-Stars

60 former contestants of the franchise will compete in the America's Got Talent: All-Stars for 6 weeks, with 10 contestants performing each week. Each contestant will perform a talent based on their skills, as seen on their respective seasons of the show. Only 2 talented performers will head to the finals, one through a Golden Buzzer and one through the “AGT” superfans. The winner will be chosen by the superfans.

Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel will judge America's Got Talent: All-Stars season 1 and the show will be hosted by Terry Crews. Four AGT winners are also competing in the show:

Terry Fator from season 2

Kodi Lee from season 14

Brandon Leake from season 15

Dustin Tavella from season 16

America's Got Talent: All-Stars will premiere on NBC this Monday, January 2, 2023 at 8 pm ET. The show is produced by Fremantle, Simon Cowell, and Syco Entertainment.

