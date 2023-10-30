How old is Anfisa Arkhipchenko? The House of Villains contestant was a participant on 90 Day Fiancé

Anfisa Arkhipchenko debuted on reality TV in 2016 with her ex-husband Jorge on 90 Day Fiancé. The couple came out as unexpected favorites, despite the fact that they'd both painted themselves in a notorious light, with Anfisa being termed the season's "golddigger."

After the show, the duo ultimately finalized their divorce in December 2020. Anfisa then took a hiatus from the entertainment industry and focused on her competitive fitness journey. She has now returned to the House of Villains, ready for a real takedown. Thousands of fans followed Anfisa Arkhipchenko's journey after her first stint on TV and grew interested in knowing everything about her off-screen life.

Anfisa, who is 28-year-old, hails from Moscow, Russia, but currently resides in the United States of America. She works as a competitive bodybuilder, reality TV villain, and model, among other things.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko from House of Villains went to business school and also works as a model

Anfisa Arkhipchenko was born on September 4, 1995, in Moscow, Russia, and is a single child. The 28-year-old pursued her school education entirely in her hometown, at the Business School, Russia. She then moved to the United States to get a degree, where she graduated with "honors with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration," as she states in her Instagram post.

In her graduation post from 2022, she describes her gratitude to be able to get the full community college experience, making it out debt-free, and the surreal feeling of landing in the "top 10%" of her class. Anfisa Arkhipchenko also models professionally as a bodybuilder and has won several medals while pursuing her passion for fitness.

On Instagram, @anfisanava_ has 796K followers and frequently posts about her bodybuilding progress. On September 3, she competed in her "first national show" and also landed on a podium spot.

"2nd place finish for me tonight at @garyudit's North American Championships" - Anfisa wrote

However, Anfisa's claim to fame came from her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé in 2016, when the cameras saw her online love story turn into something more real. Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge had first connected on Facebook and started seriously dating for four months, being thousands of miles apart. They finally met in Spain, where their real-life journey began.

Jorge was spending exorbitant amounts on their relationship, jet-setting across the globe with his then-love, who wasn't his family's favorite, since they were unsure of her intentions. Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge made it to their wedding day and tied the knot in 2017.

Their partnership was not stable but was well captured throughout their time on the show. In 2020, Jorge was found in possession of approximately 300 pounds of marijuana and was taken to prison. They then filed for divorce, which was finalized in December 2020. They're both now in relationships with other people, and while Jorge is more public about his life, Anfisa hasn't revealed many details about hers.

During their time on 90 Day Fiancé, they both gained negative reviews but managed to garner considerable popularity. Anfisa and Jorge have both worked on themselves since. However, because first impressions are lasting, many fans remember Anfisa Arkhipchenko only from her time on the TLC show, terming her slightly evil, although always willing to see more of her.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko has now made her comeback on reality TV with the new E! show, House of Villains. She's now ready to compete against some of the most controversial personalities to win the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."

House of Villains just saw its first elimination in episode 3, and the next episode will show the bottom three villains competing to save themselves from elimination. Episode 4 will be available to watch at 10 pm ET on November 2 on Bravo and E!