Who is Rhoda Blua? Meet 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Navas’ wife as the couple got hitched

After getting a divorce from Anfisa Arkhipchenko in 2020, 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Navas has married Rhoda Blua, an aspiring actress and model. Jorge shared the happy news with his followers on Tuesday by posting a picture of him sharing a kiss with his wife.

The couple got hitched in the Las Vegas wedding chapel on Sunday, July 31, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple, who are parents to two kids, then reportedly gambled together at The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino.

As per People, the legal document also indicated that Rhoda has since taken Jorge's last name.

Jorge first went Instagram official about his relationship with Rhoda on June 8, 2020, when he posted a romantic picture of them hiking on the Devil's Bridge trail in Sedona, Arizona.

Jorge Navas first appeared in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé with his then-fiancé Anfisa, but things were rocky between them. Despite their troubled relationship, the duo got married by the end of the season on August 1, 2017.

Before a new beginning with Rhoda, Jorge hit a rough patch in September 2018 when he was arrested for felony possession of almost 300 pounds of marijuana.

After serving one year and eight months behind bars, Jorge filed for divorce from Anfisa after three years of marriage in August 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences." The proceedings were finalized in December of the same year.

How Rhoda Blua met 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Navas?

Jorge discovered "through the internet" that his ex-wife "was with somebody else." The news "broke" his heart. However, he did not lose hope in love and was "open to looking for love," but only after working on himself. After the divorce and improving himself, he did find love.

The former 90 Day Fiancé reality star told Us Weekly in April 2020:

“I feel like love is the least of my priority list because I just have to get my life together and make sure I’m good as a person before I’m able to give somebody else something.”

Rhoda first saw 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge when a picture of him in a prison orange jumpsuit was circulated on social media. By then, Jorge was out of prison, but Rhoda had been "interested" in him since seeing the photo.

After seeing the post, Rhoda looked him up online and discovered they had common business-related interests. Rhoda then messaged Jorge on Instagram. She did not expect to get a reply from him, but Jorge replied, much to her happiness.

After that, there was no looking back for the couple. The duo felt an "instant connection," and they often started FaceTiming before going on their first date, which was a three-hour road trip to Malibu.

The couple also self-quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic, further strengthening their bond.

The couple found out they were pregnant just a few months after dating. Recalling her first pregnancy, Rhoda recalled:

“We weren’t planning, and we weren’t trying not to be pregnant.”

In April 2021, the couple welcomed their firstborn daughter Zara. A few months later, Rhoda got pregnant again and welcomed son George in March 2022.

The couple talked about their relationship and filmed the birth of their daughter on their YouTube Channel. After two years and two kids, the couple has now been declared husband and wife.

