How old is Anna Hansen? Age difference with Lance Armstrong explored as couple tie the knot

Former American professional cyclist Lance Armstrong has tied the knot with his longtime partner Anna Hansen. On Tuesday, August 9, the 50-year-old athlete took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from his D-Day alongside Hansen and his children. Dubbing it the "Best. Day. Ever." the star expressed his gratitude for his long-time partner and their kids.

In a lengthy caption, Armstrong expressed his emotions on getting married:

"It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears. Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you. I am so proud of the couple we have become - It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family."

Lance Armstrong mentioned that their ceremony was officiated by his friend "Reverend" Chadbourne Mountain, and the pictures were captured by Elizabeth Kreutz.

In the pictures, Hansen can be seen donning a sleeveless embroidered white gown. She completed the look with minimal makeup and blue earrings. Lance Armstrong, on the other hand, wore a black suit and clinched the look with a blue tie and gray shoes.

The beautiful ceremony took place in Château La Coste, France, a massive park consisting of sculptures, art and an organic winery.

All you need to know about Anna Hansen and her age difference with Lance Armstrong

Anna Hansen is currently 41 years old and has an age gap of nine years between herself and Armstrong, who was born in 1971 and is 50 years old at the moment.

The newly wedded Mrs. Hansen Armstrong is a yoga instructor by profession and is a native of Colorado.

She posts instructional yoga videos on her YouTube channel, Move with Anna, which she launched during the coronavirus pandemic. On her website, Hansen stated that she started virtual videos for those people who could not attend classes physically.

Lance Armstrong and Anna started dating in 2008 and got engaged in May 2017 at Lake Austin, Texas, after being together for almost 10 years.

The duo also faced rough times together when the former cyclist admitted to consuming performance-enhancing drugs. In 2012, a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) investigation found that the athlete had been using drugs throughout his professional career.

After his confession, Armstrong was stripped of all his titles and accomplishments from August 1998 and was banned from the sport for life.

Lance and Anna share two kids together, 13-year-old Max and 11-year-old Olivia Marie.

Armstrong is also father to 22-year-old Luke, and 20-year-old twins Isabelle and Grace, from his previous marriage to Kristin Richard, which lasted from 1998 to 2003.

Before Hansen, Lance was romantically linked to several ladies. He dated Ashley Olsen and Kate Hudson, and was also engaged to Sheryl Crow from 2005 to 2006.

