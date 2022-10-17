How old is Anthony LaScalea? Love is Blind 2022 star is an attorney by profession

Love is Blind is set to return for another emotional season with a diverse cast list of individuals in pursuit of finding love. The show will help these contestants find their perfect match without having to worry about the superficial aspects of courtship.

One of the 30 cast members set to appear on the show is 33-year-old Anthony LaScalea, who is looking forward to dating someone without the distractions of social media and other aspects of modern relationships.

Netflix's synopsis of the show reads:

"As Vanessa and Nick Lachey love to say, 'The pods are now open.' Or at least they will be when Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on Oct. 19. Naturally, those pods will be filled with 30 singles taking a risk and hoping to fall in love, sight unseen, though only a handful will ultimately get engaged without ever laying eyes on their beloveds."

The show is set to premiere on October 19 on Netflix.

Love is Blind season 3 contestant Anthony LaScalea loves sports

The 33-year-old attorney started his professional journey in 2010 as a Constituent Service Provider for the U.S. House of Representatives and is currently a senior associate attorney at FS&S in Dallas, Texas.

He has previously worked for Carpenter & Schumacher, PC, the University of Oklahoma Athletics Compliance Office, the City of Atlanta Department of Law, and The Brinkmann Corporation.

The Love is Blind contestant is exceptionally bright and has three degrees, a finance degree from Auburn University, Harbert College of Business, followed by a law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He has also done his Master's in fine Art from Southern Methodist University.

While he was a student at Auburn University, he played baseball for two years. His love for sports still prevails and is evident by his posts on Instagram. Anthony often shares glimpses from baseball and basketball games he attends.

The pet parent also takes to social media to show off his companion Dixie to the world and even uploaded a birthday post in his dog's honor.

His Love is Blind bio said:

"My usual type is easy to get along with, the life of the party, down-to-do-anything personality."

It further stated that he is looking at the show as an opportunity to try something different. Anthony is excited to date without external “perceptions” and the unnecessary disturbances that often disrupt the process of getting to know someone while falling in love. He is also excited to build a connection with someone in the absence of social media.

The key to Anthony’s heart is chocolate chip cookies. The attorney is looking for someone that is spontaneous and fun and hopes to find it in the pods.

Other cast members to appear on Love is Blind season 3 alongside him are Dakota, Dale, DaVonté, Jessica, Julian, Zach, Kalekia, Loren, Matt, Nancy, Raven, Kimberlee, Nash, Sikiru, Simmer, Tony, Valerie, and Zanab. Joining them will be Colleen, Cole, Chelsey, Charita, Brennon, Brannigan, Bartise, Ashley, Anthony, Andrew, Alexa, and Amanda.

Stay tuned to find out whether love truly is blind, on October 19 on Netflix.

