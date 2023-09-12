How old is Audra Mari? Josh Duhamel age difference explored as couple are set to welcome their first child together

Transformers star Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari are set to welcome their first child. The duo got engaged in 2022 and tied the knot the same year. The 50-year-old actor and Mari, 29, revealed the pregnancy news in an Instagram post on Monday, September 11, 2023. The post featured photos of the ultrasound, and the caption stated:

"Baby Duhamel coming soon."

The comments section of the Instagram post was flooded with best wishes from their friends and followers.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari have an age gap of 21 years

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari have been married for a year now. However, their age difference has also grabbed the attention of the netizens multiple times since Mari is 21 years younger than Duhamel.

The duo has always ignored what people have said about their age gap. Audra also shared an Instagram video on Halloween last year, posing with Duhamel. The caption stated:

"What age difference? Ladies and gentleman Anna Nicole Smith & J. Howard Marshall."

Before getting married to Audra, Josh had injured his back while he was on a bus returning from a rehearsal dinner. He said his family members were making fun of him at the time, blaming his age for the injury.

Speaking to InStyle magazine at the time, he said:

"I tried to hold onto one of those bars inside those buses and do a Russian gymnast and stick my feet straight out, and I did something to my lower back. I literally couldn't move the next morning. I could not get out of bed."

He had to be taken to the hospital, and after getting an anti-inflammatory injection and pain-killing drugs, he was back to normal.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari were romantically linked in 2018

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari were first spotted together at an airport in Toronto in 2019, even though they had been dating since 2018.

They appeared together on various other occasions until 2021. In January 2022, the duo announced their engagement through Instagram with a picture where they held a page with the following words written on top of it:

"Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

The caption of the post read:

"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari."

Josh and Audra exchanged vows in 2022 at the Jasper Hotel. They made their first public appearance after marriage on the red carpet of Josh's new film, Bandit. A source revealed to People in 2022 that Mari would like to have children with Duhamel.

According to the source, Mari shared a close relationship with Duhamel's son, Axl Jack. Before Mari, Duhamel was married to singer Stacy Ann Ferguson, also known as Fergie. Josh and Fergie tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed a son in 2013. The pair separated in 2019.

Josh Duhamel was last seen in the romantic action comedy film Shotgun Wedding, released through Amazon Prime Video on January 27, 2023. Apart from Duhamel, the film also featured Jennifer Lopez in the lead and received a mixed reaction from critics.