How old is Chumlee Russell? Everything to know about Pawn Stars 2023 cast member

Pawn Stars is set to return to screens for another season this week. Set to appear on the show is the Harrison family as they continue to work in the family-owned business of buying and selling rare artifacts.

One of the cast members set to return to the History Channel show is the 40-year-old Austin 'Chumlee' Russell, also called Chumlee Russell. Chumlee and Corey, another cast member, are childhood friends and the former has worked in and around the shop since he was a child.

Tune in on Wednesday, March 15, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Pawn Stars season 22 on the History Channel.

Chumlee Russell from Pawn Stars 2023 has been working with the Harrison family since he was 21

The American reality TV star, businessman, and pawnshop employee acts as comic relief while on the History Channel show. He was born on September 8, 1982, in Henderson, Nevada, and has been working with the Harrison family since he was a child.

However, he officially became an employee at the age of 21. When Pawn Stars aired for the first time in 2009, the cast member had been working at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop for five years. He is also the owner of Chumlee’s Candy in Las Vegas, which is operated by his brother Sage.

He recently went through a drastic physical transformation, after which, he took to social media platforms to gush about it. He posted two pictures of himself with the caption:

"Can you believe it, I’ve lost over 150 lbs!! How many people out there have always struggled with your weight like I did?"

The Pawn Stars cast member was previously in the news due to his involvement with guns and illegal substances. In 2016, Chumlee’s house was raided and police found 12 guns, a plastic bag of marijuana, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

The reality show star pled guilty to one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance and an additional felony weapon charge was added as part of his plea deal. While Chumlee did not spend time in jail, he had to go for counseling, serve three years probation, and had to surrender the weapons and drugs to the police.

The weapons that were confiscated from his property included handguns and rifles, including an assault-style MP5. The raid was conducted as part of a s*xual assault investigation, however, he was not charged and was released after paying $62,000 in bail.

His Pawn Stars bio states:

"As Corey’s devoted childhood friend, Austin 'Chumlee' Russell is just like a son to Rick and he’s been around the shop since he was a kid. Everybody loves Chum, but he is often the butt of the boys’ jokes."

It continues:

"Part of the reason he isn’t taken seriously is that he constantly begs Corey to buy items that entertain him—like video games and circus paraphernalia—that usually don’t make good business sense. And, although his heart of gold makes him a pro at customer service, it’s continually proven to be bad business for the shop."

