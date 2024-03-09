How old is CT Tamburello’s son? The Challenge alum’s ex filed for emergency custody in 2023

The Challenge alum Chris C.T. Tamburello is once again in the limelight. While the MTV star is currently making the waves online for winning The Traitors US season 2 recently, things were different in 2023.

Last year, the MTV star was in the middle of a messy divorce with his ex-wife, Lilianet 'Lili' Solares. In April 2023, while the legal proceedings were still underway, Tamburello took to social media to express his frustrations with Solares. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the reality star noted that he was unaware of how much money she made.

"It wasn't until mediation when she talked about, the mediator said she's not going to get alimony because she's making 70 grand a year. 'Wait, how much?' 'You didn't know?' No, I didn't know! F*ck, where's all the money? Good question. It wasn't until we go the financial statements that we realized that me and our son, CJ, were her secret life."

The two welcomed Christopher Jr., or C.J. into their lives in 2016. The divorced couple from The Challenge now share custody of their eight-year-old child since getting a divorce in November 2023.

The Challenge alum's online rant led to Solares filing for emergency sole custody

In April 2023, The Challenge reality star, who had filed for divorce in 2022, took to social media to express his anger with his estranged wife, Lilianet Solares. At the time, he noted that he was frustrated with being defamed and "getting dragged" by her.

Chris C.T. Tamburello noted that he had given her everything she asked for, including the divorce, and was confused by the smear campaign. In March 2023, the court ordered the two to a temporary agreement according to which, Solares had to move into a rental property and leave the house that the two shared.

According to People Magazine, Tamburello was mandated to provide a temporary contribution of $7,200 and an extra $761 in support. The Challenge alum mentioned that Solares' new partner might not be aware of his marriage to her in the Instagram video that outlined his relationship with her.

"The same thing she's doing to me with this new guy is the same thing I did to her new husband. I didn't know. I really didn't know she told me her ex-fiancé was cheating on her. I didn't know she was still married.

In the post, he also noted that Solares didn't want alimony or child support to begin with. The Challenge alum stated that he suggested that she return the $200,000 he gave her to open a nightclub while the divorce was ongoing.

Tamburello further claimed that she was still living in his house despite having called it a "hostile environment" in the past. She claimed that she was trying to kick him out of the house and was trying to get sole custody of C.J.

In response to the Instagram rant, Solares shared the definition of Narcissistic Personality Disorder and captioned it "ll I'm going to say..."

Soon after the Instagram post, Lilianet filed an 'Emergency Motion for Injunction to Suspend all Timesharing' and for 'Sole Parental Responsibility' as per The U.S. Sun. However, her request was denied.

The court order read:

"The Husband, through agreement in open court, shall not discuss, or make public, any intimate details regarding the parties’ litigation, settlement negotiations, the minor child, any allegations towards the Wife including defamatory statements about the Wife, in any form, including but not limited to social media posts and/or interviews."

C.T. Tamburello returned to The Challenge as a mercenary in season 39. Episodes of the same are available to stream on MTV.