How old is Dave Galafassi? All about Toni Collette's husband as actress announces divorce after 20 years of marriage

Australian actress Toni Collette recently announced her divorce from her husband of 20 years, Dave Galafassi.

On December 7, Collette, 50, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture that read "Peace & Love" alongside a joint statement revealing their separation.

"It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other. Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape."

Further, the duo asked for privacy while they "move through this transition peacefully."

Toni Collette's divorce announcement comes hours after Galafassi, 44, was pictured kissing a mysterious woman at a Sydney beach.

As per the Daily Mail, the woman has been identified as a chiropractor named Shannon Egan, who resides on Sydney's northern beaches.

Dave Galafassi is a drummer for the band Toni Collette & the Finish

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi photographed together. (Image via Kristian Dowling/Getty)

A native of Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Dave Galafassi is a drummer in the indie rock band Toni Collette & the Finish. He has had a passion for playing drums since childhood and used to play with different Australian bands after learning the skills.

He began his career as a musician in the early 1990s. He played drums in Sydney's indie rock band, Gelbison, which comprised of three other members, Pete Farley, Edo, and Nadav Kahn.

The band released their first album, 1704, in 2003 via Virgin Records and EMI Music Group, which received good reviews and held the 20th position on ARIA Hitseekers Albums Chart.

They also released several hit singles like Metal detector, Homelands, and Good God.

During one of Gelbison's gigs, Dave Galafassi crossed paths with Toni in Sydney. The duo again met at a party later and eventually began dating. Toni Collette and Galafassi announced their engagement in 2002.

They tied the knot in 2003 at Collette's south-coast Broughton residence in Berry, Australia. The ceremony was performed under Buddhist norms and lasted over two days.

Toni and Dave welcomed their first child, Sage Florence Galafassi, in 2008. They became parents to Arlo Roberts Galafassi in 2011.

Dave Galafassi left Gelbison before the release of their second album, and in 2006 formed Toni Collette & The Finish with his wife. His former band member Pete Farley joined the group as well.

The band released several hit songs like Look Up, Beautiful Awkward Pictures, Trouble With Sister, Tender Hooks, etc., and toured extensively around Australia in 2006 and 2007.

Aside from that, Dave Galafassi also appeared in Megan Griffiths' 2013 comedy film, Lucky Them, as a club drummer.

