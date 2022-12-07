What happened between RHOA's Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill? Relationship explored as former couple reach agreement to settle divorce 

RHOA wrapped up its latest season with one cast member coming into the spotlight. Cynthia Bailey and her ex-husband Mike Hill recently finalized the terms of their divorce.

The reality star filed for divorce in October 2022, after being married to Hill for two years.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Bailey stated:

"Although that journey has come to an end, I am so grateful for our continued friendship, and the beautiful memories that we made together. God willing, I will find love again. Whatever is destined to be, will be; and I could not be more excited for my next chapter."

The RHOA star further thanked her friends, family, and fans for their constant support, prayers, and wishes.

RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey’s relationship with ex-husband Mike Hill explored

The RHOA star started dating Mike Hill in 2018, not too long after her divorce from Peter Thompson, whom she was married to for seven years. The duo met on Steve Harvey’s show, wherein Harvey played cupid and invited three men to the daytime talk show to introduce Bailey. After dating for just a year, the two got engaged.

In a conversation with PEOPLE in December 2018, the reality star stated that she wanted to marry Hill and that he was "her soulmate." The RHOA star further stated that at the time, they used to talk about getting married all the time.

She added:

"You know, we’ve both been married before, so marriage is something we both understand. We’re not jumping into this blind. We both have kids and we both love each other very much. We know marriage is the next step."

The former couple married in 2020, with their relationship and wedding showcased on the Bravo show. However, after being married for a little over two years, they recently filed for divorce.

The two took to social media to announce their separation, stating:

"LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife."

Bailey talked about the divorce on Teddy Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, disclosing that it didn’t feel like they were friends anymore; it felt like they were just moving forward and they weren’t going to remain friends if they didn’t pump the brakes.

She further stated that it wasn’t her first marriage and that for a marriage to work, there needs to be a friendship.

"Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend."

However, there might be more to the story than what meets the eye. Bailey's court documents stated that Mike Hill allegedly cheated on her, even though she had previously put an end to the accusations herself.

The documents further stated that "Bailey is entitled to a divorce from Hill due to inappropriate adulterous relations." However, Hill claimed that there was an error in the documents and that his ex-wife's legal team will release "statements retracting" the previous ones.

The two recently finalized the terms of their divorce which stated that the former couple had no property or assets to divide, since they didn’t share bank accounts or “investment accounts jointly.” The two own two separate properties and declined alimony. The RHOA couple will maintain their own retirement accounts and insurance plans.

Bailey and Hill also filed a motion to seal their documents to protect their privacy and mental health since they’re both public figures.

