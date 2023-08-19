How old is Emely Fardo? All about Jesse Palmer's wife as Bachelor host is set to welcome his first child

Television host Jesse Palmer and his wife, Emely Fardo, are all set to become parents for the first time. Jesse and Emely have been married since 2020. Emely is a well-known photographer and model and is 37 years old as of 2023.

The duo revealed Emely's pregnancy in an interview with People. Palmer told the outlet that Emely's only wish is to have a daughter, and he always knew that she would be a good mother. Palmer further stated:

"I know our daughter is going to walk all over me – she already has me wrapped around her finger! I'm a little nervous since I never grew up with girls in the house."

Emely revealed that she is trying to keep herself healthy with daily workouts and that she is not unhappy with the fact that her appetite has increased.

Emely Fardo has pursued a successful career as a model and photographer

People reported that Emely Fardo was originally a resident of Brazil. She later moved to New York City to become a model. She started modeling in 2016, as per her Instagram page. She was working with New York Model Management at the time.

In 2017, she shared a picture from one of the events where she was modeling. Fardo was wearing a white outfit in the picture, and the caption stated:

"Got to plat dressed up for a day with @rimearodaky by @gregfinck #bridalmakeup #bridalfashionweek #nyc #fashion."

Emely has also pursued a successful career as a photographer. She has previously shared a few professional shots she captured through Instagram. Her food photography has also received a positive response from her followers. Most of the posts feature cocktails and pancakes that are available at New York restaurants.

Emely Fardo has been active on Instagram, with around 22,000 followers. A majority of Emely's posts feature her with her husband, Jesse Palmer. Her pet dog has also been a part of a few of her posts.

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo have been romantically linked since 2017

In 2017, Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo met for the first time at a boxing class and began dating the same year. They got engaged in 2019, and although they planned to have a big wedding ceremony, the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow them to do the same.

Jesse and Emely tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020. They organized another wedding at Chateau De La Gaude for their friends and family members in 2022. Emely also shared a few pictures from the event on Instagram.

"And so this happened… I got to marry the love of my life again but this time in front of our immediate family. It was a dream come true and the most beautiful and emocional day of my life!"

Jesse has been hosting the popular reality series The Bachelor since 2004. He has been hosting another show with a similar format, Bachelor in Paradise.

Speaking to E! News last month, Jesse Palmer said that there will be a lot of drama in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. He added that the popular faces from previous seasons of the show are expected to make an appearance in the new season.