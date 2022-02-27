How old is Eva Herzigova? The model makes runway comeback after COVID battle 

At Milan Fashion Week, model Eva Herzigova made a comeback on the runway as she walked for Label Missoni. Missoni held their runway show at Milan Fashion Week featuring their 2022 Fall-Winter collection on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Eva Herzigova closed the show and left everyone stunned as she walked down the runway. She wore a long-sleeved multii-colored Lurex maxi dress from the label. The dress was fitted as it clung onto the model's body to show off her figure. The look was completed with a pair of red boots and a bob in crimped hair.

For fashion enthusiasts, Herzigova's stroll was more than a walk, as it marked the return of the model after contracting a serious case of COVID in December 2020, which many seemed to think wouldn't be possible.

In an Instagram post last year, the model admitted that she still had symptoms, but that she was getting better each day. She said,

"I’m back to myself. Still get moments of brain fog and fatigue but I’m feeling so much better. I have been taking homeopathy drops that have pulled me through the darkness."

Eva also later updated about her condition in February 2021, where she mentioned her lingering symptoms and how she went on a spa retreat for betterment. She wrote,

"I felt like my body can't manage on its own to get rid of the lingering symptoms from Covid. It’s been two days and I must say all the detoxifying treatments and vegan nourishment has been so helpful. This is my first time spa ever and I can feel the shift in my well-being already."

More about Eva Herzigova

Eva Herzigova is currently 48-years years old and was born in Litvinov, Czechoslovakia (now Czech Republic) on 10 March 1973. She was born to an electrician father and an accountant mother.

She began her modeling career at the age of sixteen, with her first win at a modeling beauty contest in Pragun in 1989. She was also a member of Thomas Zeumer's Metropolitan Models crew.

Her popularity increased after her arrival in Paris, and was know for her Wonderbra campaign for Sara Lee, which came in 1994. The phrase used in the ad contained only two words: "Hello boys," which became the no.10 in a "Poster of the Century" contest.

She was later featured in the campaigns for Guess, Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated. With a rise in popularity, she started showing in a variety of magazines including, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, etc.

She strutted down the runways for labels such as Benedetta Dubini, Louis Vuitton, Emilio Pucci, Giles Deacon, and Versace. The appeal of the model was huge as she was cast in a fashion art film by Imagine Fashion, called Decadent Control, directed by Roberto Cavalli.

In 2013, she was chosen as the model for Capture Totale line for fashion house Dior. In 2016, she became a spokesmodel for Giorgio Armani's new normal campaign. She till date comes and stuns on the runway for various international fashion labels.

Eva Herzigova married the drummer of Bon Jovi, Tico Torres, in September 1996, and got divorced later in June 1998. She is currently engaged to Italian businessman Gregorio Marsiaj. They have three sons: George, born on June 1, 2007; Edward, born on April 20, 2013; Philipe, born on March 13, 2011. The whole family is currently staying in Italy.

Edited by Srijan Sen