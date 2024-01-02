How old is Grover in Percy Jackson and the Olympians? Explained

With Percy Jackson and the Olympians now on Disney+, everyone is talking about Grover Underwood, the wise old satyr stealing the show. Fans can't get enough of his mysterious past, his love life, and all the little details that make the Disney+ version unique!

Disney's Percy Jackson & the Olympians not only changes Grover's age to 24 years old but also gives a whole new spin to his friendship with Percy. The series, which one can stream on Disney+, delves into the ups and downs of satyr getting older, how relationships evolve, and the struggles that half-bloods have to overcome.

The realm of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, where gods and mythical creatures hang out together and ancient mysteries are revealed, has a mix of mythology, friendships, and growing up - making it a must-see.

What is Grover's age in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

In the Percy Jackson series, Grover Underwood's age adds a cool twist to the story. He's technically 24, but he acts like he's 12, which makes his character interesting.

In Rick Riordan's books, Grover is 32 years old but acts like he's 16, which shows how different he looks compared to how old he is. Satyrs like Grover age slower than humans, which makes it harder for him to relate to people who look like they're the same age as him, like Percy and Annabeth.

Even with all the complications, Grover is still Percy's loyal best friend. He's always there to protect half-bloods and help them find safety at Camp Half-Blood. The way Grover's age is portrayed in the series is really interesting and adds a special twist.

Who is Grover dating in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

In the world of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Grover Underwood falls in love with Juniper, a dryad or wood nymph. Their cute romance starts to show in The Battle of the Labyrinth, where they become the main focus.

Juniper, a young and lively wood nymph, becomes a pretty important side character as the series goes on. Hanging out in the woods at Camp Half-Blood, Juniper takes on the role of the nature spirit living in a juniper bush.

This duo shows how well a satyr and a nymph get along, bringing some romance to the epic battles and adventures in the Percy Jackson series. The beautiful love story between Grover and Juniper adds a heartwarming touch to the whole series, showing how love can bloom even in the face of magical obstacles.

How much older is Grover than Percy?

Grover is ten years older than his best friend Percy (Image via Disney+)

In Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Grover Underwood is 10 years older than his best friend, Percy Jackson. However, satyrs age much slower than humans, so the age difference isn't noticeable.

Percy, the son of Poseidon and a half-god himself, goes through all the ups and downs of being a teenager, from 12 to 16, in the series. On the flip side, Grover, the super loyal satyr buddy, is somewhere between 28 and 33 years old but looks like he's a 12 to 16-year-old human.

In Percy Jackson and the Olympians, they mix things up a bit and have Grover looking like he's 24, which is different from how he's described in the book where he's 32. Aryan Simhadri, the actor who plays Grover, brings in another element to the age dynamic, as he was about 16 when they filmed the series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.